East Yorkshire residents affected by coastal erosion to be prioritised for new social homes

Residents at risk of losing their homes to coastal erosion in East Yorkshire will be prioritised for a new social housing scheme as part of a collaboration between a registered provider and the council.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council has partnered with housing association Broadacres and Homes England to fund the £3.1m scheme.
Under the affordable housing project, nine new social homes will be constructed on the site of former agricultural buildings around one mile inland from the coast in Skipsea.
“[The project] will help increase the availability of affordable housing in a rural and coastal area where there is significant need and offer a practical housing option for residents affected by coastal erosion,” the council said.
East Yorkshire has some of the fastest eroding coastline in Europe, with some areas losing up to 4.5 metres a year.
The housing scheme forms part of the council’s wider Changing Coasts project, which in 2022 secured £15m of funding from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
This project contributed £800,000 towards the new social homes, alongside a further £244,000 from the council, £1m from Homes England and just over £1m from Broadacres.
Residents in areas such as Skipsea face the threat of losing their homes to the sea, the council said, with some households having already been forced to move away.
Claire Townson, chief executive of Broadacres, said: “This partnership demonstrates how housing providers and local authorities can work together to respond to the real challenges facing coastal communities.
“By giving priority to people whose homes have been, or could be, affected by coastal erosion, these new homes will help residents remain rooted in the area they know, with the security and support they need for the future.”
Paul West, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We’re dedicated to supporting coastal communities and adapting to the challenges of coastal erosion. This is a great project to support residents to stay in their local area.”
Richard Panter, growth manager for North East Yorkshire and the Humber at Homes England, said: “Working with Broadacres and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, we’ve been able to bring forward nine much-needed social rent homes in a rural community, where affordable housing options are limited and local residents are at risk of displacement due to coastal changes.”
According to the Environment Agency, 3,500 homes could be at risk of erosion by 2055, and even with mitigation plans in place, nearly 20,000 properties may still face erosion risk by 2100.
One in six of these homes are in the country’s most deprived areas, the agency has warned.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin, featuring the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 24-25 November at Excel London, HOMES UK brings together the people responsible for delivering, improving and managing homes across the UK.
From planning and development to building safety, asset management, retrofit, maintenance and operational performance, this event connects the entire housing ecosystem in one place.
Explore how we can create safer, warmer, more sustainable homes and deliver better outcomes for residents and communities.
Related stories