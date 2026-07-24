East Yorkshire residents affected by coastal erosion to be prioritised for new social homes

Claire Townson, chief executive of Broadacres, said: “This partnership demonstrates how housing providers and local authorities can work together to respond to the real challenges facing coastal communities.

“By giving priority to people whose homes have been, or could be, affected by coastal erosion, these new homes will help residents remain rooted in the area they know, with the security and support they need for the future.”

Paul West, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “We’re dedicated to supporting coastal communities and adapting to the challenges of coastal erosion. This is a great project to support residents to stay in their local area.”

Richard Panter, growth manager for North East Yorkshire and the Humber at Homes England, said: “Working with Broadacres and East Riding of Yorkshire Council, we’ve been able to bring forward nine much-needed social rent homes in a rural community, where affordable housing options are limited and local residents are at risk of displacement due to coastal changes.”

According to the Environment Agency, 3,500 homes could be at risk of erosion by 2055, and even with mitigation plans in place, nearly 20,000 properties may still face erosion risk by 2100.

One in six of these homes are in the country’s most deprived areas, the agency has warned.