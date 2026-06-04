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Edinburgh City Council is to spend nearly £208m on housing development and stock upgrades this current financial year, with around a third of the total to improve its high-rise blocks.
On Monday (1 June), councillors approved the 2026-27 Housing Revenue Account (HRA) capital programme, which includes over £111m for housebuilding.
This will contribute to the development of around 4,275 new affordable homes over the next five years.
The budget also includes £18.3m for acquiring homes from private developers to help boost settled accommodation, while £2.5m will be spent bringing empty homes up to a lettable standard.
The council also agreed to spend £70m to improve its high-rise blocks. This will include significant refurbishment as part of the council’s wider retrofit programme as well as fire safety improvements and window replacements.
For its low-rise estates, the council will allocate £45m with a focus on essential upgrades to kitchens, bathrooms and windows.
A report put before the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Committee said business cases for specific proposals to purchase homes off-the-shelf will be developed.
It also said that no purchases of former council homes were planned in the current financial year, but opportunities to acquire suitable homes for settled accommodation will be considered in September.
The total HRA capital investment of £207.7m in 2026-27 is a reduction on the £220.8m of investment approved by the same committee for the previous financial year.
As part of its efforts to address the city’s housing emergency, which councillors declared in 2023, the council is also allocating a total of £1.3bn to deliver settled homes over five years.
Tim Pogson, convener for the Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work committee, said: “In 2023 we became the first city in Scotland to declare a housing emergency and we’re still committed to tackling this head-on.
“The Housing Revenue Account investment programme demonstrates our dedication through a range of ambitious projects to boost our housing stock and improve the standards of our existing estate.
“Like cities and towns across the country we’re facing huge challenges in terms of housing shortages, the cost of living and a rising population. By investing wisely I’m confident that we can and will lessen the impact of these issues and make sure everyone has a safe place to live.”
Last year, social landlords across Scotland called for action after warning that soaring building costs and uncertainty over new standards will leave a “multibillion” gap to tackle the country’s housing emergency.
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