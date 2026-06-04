On Monday (1 June), councillors approved the 2026-27 Housing Revenue Account (HRA) capital programme, which includes over £111m for housebuilding.

This will contribute to the development of around 4,275 new affordable homes over the next five years.

The budget also includes £18.3m for acquiring homes from private developers to help boost settled accommodation, while £2.5m will be spent bringing empty homes up to a lettable standard.

The council also agreed to spend £70m to improve its high-rise blocks. This will include significant refurbishment as part of the council’s wider retrofit programme as well as fire safety improvements and window replacements.

For its low-rise estates, the council will allocate £45m with a focus on essential upgrades to kitchens, bathrooms and windows.