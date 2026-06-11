Empty homes fuelling distrust and nimbyism, London Assembly members hear

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Homes lying empty in the capital are fuelling distrust and nimbyism, while creating a barrier to the government’s 1.5 million homes housebuilding target, a policy officer from Shelter has said.
Speaking on a panel before the London Assembly Housing Committee, Sam Bloomer said that people on council waiting lists and without homes of their own seeing blocks of empty flats “breeds that distrust, it breeds that nimbyism, and it ultimately ends up with really negative impacts on individuals [and] families”.
“But also it creates a huge barrier to the government’s ambitions to deliver more housing.”
The committee meeting was focused on a report on empty homes, which said that in 2025, there were 105,138 empty homes in London, representing 2.7% of the total homes in the capital.
The figure has risen by 81% from 58,096 in 2016.
In 2024, 12% of the total number of empty homes in London were owned by local authorities.
Mr Bloomer made his comments following a question from assembly member Leonie Cooper about the social and psychological impact of seeing empty blocks on people who are in overcrowded properties or on the social housing waiting list.
He said: “I don’t think you can overstate that impact, and I think it breeds distrust within the political system if you’re seeing these homes go up and you know the system’s not working for you.”
He referred to the Labour Party’s target of building 1.5 million homes this parliament.
“They’re taking on the so-called nimbys, but what drives nimbyism? It’s people seeing homes being built in their local area that don’t address local need, don’t provide a home for their neighbours, for their family, for themselves,” he said, adding that this has a big impact “especially” when developers are reducing affordable housing contributions.
Local authorities have powers and incentives to bring privately owned empty homes back into use, including empty dwelling management orders (EDMOs), council tax exemptions and premiums, enforced sales, and compulsory purchase orders.
Last year, the government said it would strengthen powers for councils to reclaim homes following a campaign by Westminster City Council.
Asked what more the mayor of London and the government could do about tackling empty homes, Chris Bailey, director of policy and campaigns at Action on Empty Homes, called for councils’ powers to be more effective, such as the EDMOs.
The process, which allows a council to take control of a home but not ownership of it, is “complicated”, he said, and the property has to be very dangerous to neighbours before a local authority can take control.
“We would like to see what we call a no-fault EDMO,” Mr Bailey said.
“The Conservative council in Kensington and Chelsea have long recommended this; it’s one of the things they brought up in their response to the Grenfell fire, when they needed to rehouse people, and they had literally over 10,000 empty homes they could do nothing about, so all very well looked-after by owners.”
He also recommended tax incentives to encourage owners to get out of the market, such as a capital gains tax relief for sales related to social use.
Tara Clinton, associate at Arup, recommended involving empty homes in the retrofit process.
“There are grants available, but they don’t necessarily have the flexibility to use on empty homes,” she said.
Mr Bloomer said: “We need government and regional government to put weight behind acquiring and converting empty homes.”
He said councils do not know whether they will get “backing from government to follow through with a lot of these things”.
“When they’re trying to compulsory purchase a home, there’s no funding,” Mr Bloomer added. “So I think you need that direction from national and regional government, but you also need to make it worth it for councils, and you need to give them the tools, the funding and the resource to really push these policy levers through to make a real difference in their communities.”
He also said the level of debt in Housing Revenue Accounts is severely limiting councils.
“That’s stopping them from building social homes, it’s also stopping them from acquiring social homes. They can’t take on acquiring empty homes to convert into social homes, they simply can’t take on this debt, and so that’s a key thing that Shelter is calling for.”
Later, council representatives, including Joyce Amoateng, empty homes co-ordinator at Camden Council, and Evelyn Williams, empty homes officer at Waltham Forest Council, spoke to the committee about issues facing them locally.
Yus Nordin, empty homes officer at Lewisham Council, called for better partnership working.
He said the Greater London Authority should make it “compulsory” for housing associations to tell councils who they can contact when an empty home belongs to them.
“Some housing associations, you can’t email them. You’ve got to call the general helpline, which is not helpful for us,” Mr Nordin said.
Speakers said boroughs do not have an accurate picture of how many empty homes are in their boroughs because owners do not want to register properties and pay council tax.
They called for a dedicated empty homes strategy, better reporting systems and more funding to tackle the issue.
In February, a cross-sector coalition urged the government to develop a national strategy to bring empty homes back into use in England, as the number of void properties continues to rise.
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