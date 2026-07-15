End new towns land speculation or risk affordable housing targets, Lords told

Ministers initially announced 12 potential new town locations before the assessments had been completed, which Dr Budzier said was a recipe for failing against the government’s stated metrics.

“The sequencing was completely out of sync,” he said.

He argued that announcing major developments before completing environmental and delivery assessments was the kind of flawed sequencing that had contributed to problems on projects such as HS2.

Giving evidence to the House of Lords Built Environment Committee, he said the government should be “stopping any land value speculation now because those powers exist”.

Dr Alexander Budzier, fellow in management practice at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, said ministers already had safeguarding powers capable of preventing the value of earmarked land from soaring.

The programme has since been reduced to seven proposed locations, but Dr Budzier warned that the earlier announcement had already encouraged speculative increases in the value of agricultural and brownfield land.

Once prices had risen, private developers could argue that schemes were no longer financially viable and “edge out social affordable housing”, as well as schools, hospitals and transport.

The result, Dr Budzier said, would be the “substandard developments that we see everywhere”.

He cited Milton Keynes as a “very successful model” for avoiding the problem, where “the land was assembled by the public purse, not by private developers”.

The land required for the post-war new town was assembled by its public development corporation at values largely based on its existing agricultural use.

The corporation could then borrow against the difference between the land’s original value and what it would be worth once developed, using the uplift to pay for roads, utilities and other infrastructure.

“I like Milton Keynes,” Dr Budzier said. “Ultimately, I think most people who come from Milton Keynes and live there [think] it’s a thriving town, so that’s a definite success.”

He said the new development corporations should be given similar land assembly and financing powers, allowing value created by the public decision to build a settlement to be recycled into the development rather than handed to landowners and developers.

The committee has previously heard that affordable housing in the government’s proposed new towns will be funded through its Social and Affordable Homes Programme.