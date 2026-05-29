Enfield Council withdraws from new towns programme after change in political leadership

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Enfield Council has withdrawn from the government’s New Towns Draft Programme after a Conservative councillor was elected as leader in the local elections.
Alessandro Georgiou, the council’s new leader, wrote to the housing minister, Matthew Pennycook, on 28 May to formally withdraw from the programme, which included plans for a 21,000-home development on greenfield land at Crews Hill.
The local elections earlier this month resulted in a change of administration at Enfield Council, with 31 Conservative councillors, 27 Labour councillors and five Green councillors elected.
Both the Conservatives and the Green Party had campaigned on a platform opposing development on the green belt at Crews Hill.
The government recently consulted on its New Towns Draft Programme, including a shortlist of seven locations, and is expected to finalise the proposals this summer.
Development at Crews Hill had been identified by the government as one of three promising sites which it hoped to fast-track within this parliament.
Mr Georgiou said the new Conservative administration at the council “was elected on a clear and unequivocal mandate to protect [the] borough’s irreplaceable green spaces”.
“The strength of public feeling on this matter cannot be overstated: 77% of the Enfield electorate voted for parties whose 2026 manifestos explicitly committed to opposing the proposed new town,” he wrote in his letter to Mr Pennycook.
The council leader added: “In taking this step, it is important to note that the London Borough of Enfield is itself a major landowner within the designated new town area.
“As the principal custodian of this land, our administration has resolved to use our strategic position and ownership rights to actively ensure that these vital natural assets are preserved, rather than being surrendered to unsustainable urban sprawl.
“While we are firmly drawing a line under the previous administration’s new town proposals, we want to assure you that this council remains fully committed to tackling the housing crisis and increasing the number of employment opportunities.”
Mr Georgiou said the new administration is “eager to work constructively and collaboratively” with the government to deliver much-needed affordable homes.
“However, our focus will shift away from destroying green spaces and toward maximising our urban potential,” he added.
This means the council will focus on a “brownfield-first approach” and seek to unlock underused urban land, Mr Georgiou said.
In its draft proposals, the government had said the Crews Hill and Chase Park new town has high potential for land value capture through green belt release, and could deliver up to 21,000 homes on the outskirts of the capital.
The government recognised that potential impacts on the natural landscape “could be significant” but would be mitigated where possible through masterplanning.
“Our view is that any remaining impacts would be outweighed by the need for housing delivery in London and low availability of land, especially as the existing greenfield land is low-quality agricultural use,” the draft programme added.
The New Towns Draft Programme is aiming to deliver a minimum of 40% affordable housing in each new town, of which at least half should be for social rent.
In response to Enfield Council’s decision, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said: “Our landmark national new towns programme will restore the dream of homeownership for people across the country.
“We recently consulted with local people on the proposals and will respond in due course.”
MHCLG said it will respond to Enfield Council’s letter, and that a range of delivery models are still being considered for the new town.
A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “Crews Hill, and other sites in the borough, represent a significant opportunity to deliver sustainable, high-quality neighbourhoods, improve the quality of and access to nature and local green spaces, and tackle London’s acute housing crisis.
“Alongside the government, we will continue to work closely with councillors in Enfield to further develop plans at Crews Hill, including proposals for extensive consultation with the local community.”
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