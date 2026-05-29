Enfield Council withdraws from new towns programme after change in political leadership

Alessandro Georgiou, the council’s new leader, wrote to the housing minister, Matthew Pennycook, on 28 May to formally withdraw from the programme, which included plans for a 21,000-home development on greenfield land at Crews Hill.

The local elections earlier this month resulted in a change of administration at Enfield Council, with 31 Conservative councillors, 27 Labour councillors and five Green councillors elected.

Both the Conservatives and the Green Party had campaigned on a platform opposing development on the green belt at Crews Hill.

The government recently consulted on its New Towns Draft Programme, including a shortlist of seven locations, and is expected to finalise the proposals this summer.

Development at Crews Hill had been identified by the government as one of three promising sites which it hoped to fast-track within this parliament.