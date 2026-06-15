Data in the LRAP published this month shows that more than 1,000 buildings in London in government-funded remediation schemes have not started any remediation work as of April – more than the rest of England combined. Of these buildings, more than 500 are above 18 metres tall.

The new £2.5m strategy overseen through the city’s Joint Remediation Partnership Board (JRPB) sets out efforts to increase co-ordination and capacity in the city to hold landlords to account, as this is seen as a strong lever to cut delays.

City Hall was forced to defend the structure of JRPB in July last year and how it will engage with residents and leaseholders, despite none being represented on it.

Initiatives cited in the new plan include the development of a city-wide protocol setting out how councils, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) and the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) will work together on enforcement.