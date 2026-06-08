Environmental charities urge ‘reset’ of planning shake-up to avoid ‘worst of all possible worlds’

In a letter to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, the group has made recommendations and called for a “reset of the government’s approach to planning”.

It comes ahead of a new version of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), expected to be published this summer.

Among its recommendations, the Better Planning Coalition said the government should “halt the harmful and divisive rhetoric that falsely pitches development and nature as binary choices”.

It called on ministers to reverse the “dilution” of key policies, such as biodiversity net gain. In December 2025, plans were put forward to ease biodiversity net gain requirements on small sites to speed up housebuilding.