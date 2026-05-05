A Freedom of Information request submitted by Inside Housing shows that 9,359 Service Family Accommodation properties were listed as void as of 7 April.

Of those, around 75% (7,001) were properties bought back by the government after selling them off to private property firm Annington three decades ago in 1996.

Following a “disastrous” deal struck with Annington in 1996, December 2024, the government agreed to buy back 36,347 military homes for just under £6bn at the end of 2024, having spent decades paying rent to the private equity-backed firm.

Out of the empty former Annington-owned military homes, 5,083 were listed as “unavailable”.

Some were unoccupied due to defects, with 354 homes void due to damp and mould, 13 due to fire damage, and 422 due to structural issues.

Of the former Annington properties, 1,216 were undergoing modernisation, 1,261 had been allocated, 400 had been put on hold and 568 were awaiting instruction during the selling process.