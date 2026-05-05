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More than 9,000 homes for service members and their families within the Ministry of Defence (MOD) estate are lying empty, new figures reveal.
A Freedom of Information request submitted by Inside Housing shows that 9,359 Service Family Accommodation properties were listed as void as of 7 April.
Of those, around 75% (7,001) were properties bought back by the government after selling them off to private property firm Annington three decades ago in 1996.
Following a “disastrous” deal struck with Annington in 1996, December 2024, the government agreed to buy back 36,347 military homes for just under £6bn at the end of 2024, having spent decades paying rent to the private equity-backed firm.
Out of the empty former Annington-owned military homes, 5,083 were listed as “unavailable”.
Some were unoccupied due to defects, with 354 homes void due to damp and mould, 13 due to fire damage, and 422 due to structural issues.
Of the former Annington properties, 1,216 were undergoing modernisation, 1,261 had been allocated, 400 had been put on hold and 568 were awaiting instruction during the selling process.
Across the entire MOD estate, 379 properties have been left empty for more than five years.
In the estate’s central region – which covers the Midlands, the East of England and parts of Wales – one home has been left empty for over 25 years.
Another home in the north region – covering Scotland, Northern Ireland and North Wales – has been unoccupied for around 17 years.
These findings come after MPs last week urged the government to set up a new standalone body for improving military homes that should set deadlines for when it will widen eligibility so non-married families are no longer left “in limbo”.
Tanmanjeet Dhesi, chair of the House of Commons Defence Committee, told Inside Housing: “Sadly, these issues aren’t new. My committee’s report, published in 2024, found problems with both the quality and quantity of accommodation for service personnel and their families. Clearly, the proportion of vacant properties remains too high.
“I expect the new Defence Housing Service to ensure that a plan is in place to bring the vacancy rate down as swiftly as possible, while ensuring that service families have the decent accommodation they deserve.”
An MOD spokesperson said: “The unique nature of the mobility requirements of the armed forces means there is a requirement for a management margin of properties that are not occupied. Of these, at any time, around half may be allocated and awaiting moves to take place.
“The Defence Housing Strategy sets out a generational renewal of military housing, which is backed by £9bn investment. As part of this, a new approach will be taken to tackling empty homes, with the number of void properties expected to reduce year-on-year as the defence housing estate is ‘right-shaped’ to meet requirements.
“In locations where additional defence homes are needed, empty homes for core service personnel will be prioritised to be brought back into use. As part of our commitment to widening access to military homes, 1,000 more, previously unavailable, properties will be upgraded and brought back online for military families this financial year.”
The government pledged to modernise, refurbish or rebuild 40,000 military homes as part of a £9bn investment programme unveiled in November.
Defence secretary John Healey said he had identified surplus MOD land on which 100,000 new military homes could be built.
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