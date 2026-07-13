Fewer than 2% of British rental properties affordable for households on housing benefit

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Fewer than one in 50 private rental properties advertised across Britain are affordable to households receiving housing benefit, according to analysis by a coalition of housing and advice charities.
The proportion of properties considered affordable has fallen by almost a third in a year, from 2.7% to 1.9%, research led by Crisis and Citizens Advice found.
The charities warned that the widening gap between housing support and rents was pushing low-income households into debt, poverty and homelessness, while contributing to record numbers of families living in temporary accommodation.
The report, which analysed Zoopla listings, found that the average gap between housing benefit and the cheapest third of rents for a two-bedroom home was £403 a month.
The coalition, which also includes Justlife, Shared Health, St Mungo’s, Centrepoint, Independent Age and Shelter, has called on the government to unfreeze Local Housing Allowance (LHA) and restore rates to the level of the cheapest 30% of local rents.
LHA rates have been reset to reflect local rents on only two occasions since 2012, in 2020 and 2024. For most of the intervening period, rates were either frozen or increased by less than rental costs, leaving housing support falling steadily behind the market.
Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “Across Britain, people on low incomes are facing an impossible situation. With housing benefit frozen, more and more people are struggling to cover the cost of rent and essentials like food and bills – forcing them into a cycle of debt, poverty and homelessness.
“What’s more, the freeze puts unsustainable pressure on an already overworked system. With local authorities already under immense strain and temporary accommodation costs at an all-time high, without urgent change we will only see more people trapped in this vicious cycle.
“To bring rates of homelessness down we must have a welfare system that supports people on the lowest incomes. It’s crucial that housing benefit is uprated to cover the cheapest third of rents so it can work as intended and so that no one is faced with the trauma of losing their home.”
The charities said the policy was damaging some of the most vulnerable people in society, including pensioners and low-income families. It was also having “damaging consequences” for landlords, as tenants were increasingly unable to cover the shortfall between their benefits and their rent.
Affordability was particularly limited in Wales, where just 0.7% of advertised private rental properties were affordable to households relying on housing benefit. This was in comparison to 1.8% in England and 5.5% in Scotland.
In London, only 1.2% of properties were considered affordable.
A joint statement read: “The situation is bleak across the country. Only 1.2% of properties in London were considered affordable, but the pressures were not limited to urban areas or the South of England. Wales is the most impacted nation with just 0.7% of properties advertised for private rent affordable for households relying on housing benefit, compared to 1.8% in England and 5.5% in Scotland.”
A nationally representative poll commissioned by Citizens Advice found that almost half of private renters receiving Universal Credit (48%) had cut back on essentials such as food, transport and energy during the previous six months.
Citizens Advice advisors helped more than 6,600 private renters receiving housing benefit in England and Wales to access food banks, a “staggering” 79% increase from just under 3,700 in 2021-22.
The number of people receiving housing benefit who contacted the charity about rent arrears has risen by a fifth over the past four years. The number needing homelessness advice increased by almost 60% over the same period.
So far this year, Citizens Advice has helped more than 100 private renters a day with housing benefit problems.
Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Many families are already at breaking point, cutting spending back to the bone and still finding themselves unable to pay the rent or put food on the table.
“Every day our advisors are hearing from more and more people who have simply run out of options. While housing benefit remains frozen, rents are spiralling – meaning private renters are cutting back, going without or falling deeper into debt.
“If the government is serious about turning the tide on the cost of living crisis, getting to grips with the soaring cost of housing is essential. Private renters are struggling to keep their heads above water – unfreezing housing benefit would throw them a vital lifeline.”
Paul Whitehead, chief executive of Zoopla, said: “Our analysis lays bare the extent of the affordability challenge facing low-income renters across Britain. For far too long the number of private rent homes has remained static while demand has boomed, pushing up rents and squeezing those on lower incomes.”
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