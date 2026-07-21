Fire chiefs say new evacuation lift requirements should be based on residents’ need, not building height

Fire chiefs have disagreed with the government’s plans to limit new requirements for evacuation lifts in flats to buildings that are 18 metres or taller.
The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said elevators should be provided based on residents’ access needs, rather than whether the block is classed as a high rise.
It comes as the government mulls changes to Approved Document B, which sets out how building developers and owners should comply with fire safety regulations.
One of the reforms to the guidance is to require two evacuation lifts in tall buildings so that residents who may struggle to use the stairs can leave by themselves in an emergency.
But in a consultation response last week, the NFCC said restricting the requirement to blocks taller than 18 metres risks suggesting that smaller buildings can comply with the rules even in cases where some people, including disabled people, may not have a safe way out.
The organisation said it questions whether there are times when people living in the flats would not need help to leave and said it is “better to assume this will always be the case”.
“It shouldn’t be assumed that management will have capacity to implement evac chairs or any alternatives to lifts, should it be identified later that there are occupants or residents who may require assistance,” it added.
The NFCC has voiced general support for guidance requiring evacuation lifts, despite admitting this will hike costs for developers. This is because the extra expense upfront does not account for the cost of managing the evacuation of residents who cannot leave the building using stairs.
Fire chiefs also had comments on other elements of the changes to Approved Document B. They said increased protection measures, including sprinklers and alarms, should be rolled out in all types of specialised housing, and this should not differentiate between homes that provide personal care and those that do not.
The organisation called for more testing and research on modern methods of construction and combustible structural materials, as well as a further review of fire safety requirements in car parks.
Dave Russel, protection lead at the NFCC, said: “Buildings should be suitable for the people who live in them, rather than people having to be suitable for buildings.
“When someone needs to escape a fire, their safety should not depend on whether a building was designed with their needs in mind.
“The Grenfell Tower fire showed why we must put residents at the centre of every decision. We welcome the progress being made and look forward to working with government and industry to ensure the wider programme of reform delivers safer, more inclusive buildings for everyone.”
Inside Housing has contacted the government for a response.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s fortnightly Building and Fire Safety newsletter, now including a monthly update on building safety from Inside Housing’s contributing editor Peter Apps.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories