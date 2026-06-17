Five-year delay to cladding remediation wipes £100,000 off value of leasehold flats on estate in London

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Leaseholders of a London development have seen the value of their flats fall by £100,000 due to a five-year delay in the removal of unsafe cladding from the building’s external walls.
The Drayton Park leaseholders also report being unable to sell their homes and suffering significant stress because of uncertainty over when the dangerous materials will be removed. The developer’s original proposal was to retain the unsafe cladding because the building was deemed to be mid-rise, rather than high-rise.
Many have had to put their life plans on hold because they cannot move house, while also facing a six-fold rise in insurance premiums, as well as soaring mortgage and service costs.
While the problem was found more than five years ago, at the time of writing no work has started to remediate the building.
Residents blame the long wait on delays by the government and developer Galliard, which built the scheme through a joint venture.
Many have called for action over the past few years through a petition to Galliard, letters to the government and meetings with representatives for both.
The End Our Cladding Scandal campaign group raised this case with former housing secretary Angela Rayner in April 2025, and she committed to make sure the situation was resolved.
Prior to that, Michael Gove – another former housing secretary – criticised Galliard’s approach to remediation in parliament in March 2023.
Henry Grala, who lives in the block, said: “Over the last five years our insurance costs have been increasing significantly and are now over 600% over what they were in 2020.
“This is a constant source of stress and anxiety with no relief over the last five years, exacerbated by the lack of progress from the developer and [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] to remediate the problem effectively within a reasonable timeframe.
“We feel trapped and overwhelmed by the situation with no end in sight, not knowing how this will end.”
The building is covered by the developer remediation contract (DRC), which commits developers to pay for cladding refurbishment in buildings they constructed or refurbished within the past 30 years.
While this was signed by Galliard in April 2023, there is an extra layer of complexity that is affecting the development.
As the building was constructed through a joint venture, there has been difficulty recovering costs from the other partner.
In addition, funding will only be released after government officials have independently audited two separate fire risk assessments (FRAs) to guide safety work to the building’s exterior and interior.
Residents say one of these is still being looked at by the government, with previous delays down to the suitability of the FRA. One told Inside Housing that Galliard will not start work until the money is released.
Inside Housing understands that the funding application is now in place.
End Our Cladding Scandal said: “In April 2025, Angela Rayner told us she committed to resolve the long-standing issues at Drayton Park. Over a year later, the pace of progress continues to be glacial at best.
“This building is a clear example of the wider issues with the failing DRC and the government’s lack of grip, which has only weakened in the push to ‘build, baby, build’.
“Processes are being made up on the hoof so that, even in the most egregious of cases, there are limited consequences for the developer.
“Officials remain set on finding excuses why they cannot do the right thing that would ensure leaseholders and residents finally have the certainty they need to move on with their lives. This is far from the change Labour promised.”
A spokesperson for MHCLG said: “These residents deserve safe and secure homes which is why we’re pushing Galliard to remediate as quickly as possible and have committed to providing funding.
“We’re also pressing the developer to pay their share and speed things up and have held regular meetings with them in the last few months to ensure they’re making the necessary progress.
“We keep regular contact with residents and will continue listening to any concerns they have.”
Galliard declined to comment.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s fortnightly Building and Fire Safety newsletter, now including a monthly update on building safety from Inside Housing’s contributing editor Peter Apps.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories