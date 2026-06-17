Five-year delay to cladding remediation wipes £100,000 off value of leasehold flats on estate in London #UKhousing

Residents blame the long wait on delays by the government and developer Galliard, which built the scheme through a joint venture.

While the problem was found more than five years ago, at the time of writing no work has started to remediate the building.

Many have had to put their life plans on hold because they cannot move house, while also facing a six-fold rise in insurance premiums, as well as soaring mortgage and service costs.

The Drayton Park leaseholders also report being unable to sell their homes and suffering significant stress because of uncertainty over when the dangerous materials will be removed. The developer’s original proposal was to retain the unsafe cladding because the building was deemed to be mid-rise, rather than high-rise.

Many have called for action over the past few years through a petition to Galliard, letters to the government and meetings with representatives for both.

The End Our Cladding Scandal campaign group raised this case with former housing secretary Angela Rayner in April 2025, and she committed to make sure the situation was resolved.

Prior to that, Michael Gove – another former housing secretary – criticised Galliard’s approach to remediation in parliament in March 2023.

Henry Grala, who lives in the block, said: “Over the last five years our insurance costs have been increasing significantly and are now over 600% over what they were in 2020.

“This is a constant source of stress and anxiety with no relief over the last five years, exacerbated by the lack of progress from the developer and [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] to remediate the problem effectively within a reasonable timeframe.

“We feel trapped and overwhelmed by the situation with no end in sight, not knowing how this will end.”

The building is covered by the developer remediation contract (DRC), which commits developers to pay for cladding refurbishment in buildings they constructed or refurbished within the past 30 years.

While this was signed by Galliard in April 2023, there is an extra layer of complexity that is affecting the development.