Former RSH chief executive and Peabody boss among sector leaders awarded in 2026 King’s Birthday Honours

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The former chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) and the boss of Peabody have joined more than a dozen sector leaders to receive an award as part of the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours.
The occasion was marked with Trooping the Colour over the weekend. Alongside those recognised for housing and homelessness, a total of 1,182 recipients were awarded across the UK for their exceptional achievements.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said of this year’s list: “Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This honours list is a chance to recognise them.”
He added: “It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you.”
The following recipients were awarded OBEs unless stated.
Fiona MacGregor, former chief executive of the RSH, was awarded an OBE for services to social housing.
Also recognised for services to social housing were Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody; Aileen Evans, former chief executive of Grand Union Housing Group; and Martin Pitt, chair of Radius Housing Association.
For services to affordable housing, an OBE was awarded to Keith Mitchell, housing enabling officer at Broadland District Council and South Norfolk Council.
Andrew Bowden, chief executive of Cartrefi Conwy, was recognised for services to housing and to the community in Wales.
For development and regeneration, Ian Piper, chief executive of Ebbsfleet Development Corporation, was awarded an OBE.
David Read, head of delivery for the North West at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, was recognised for public service.
Terry Stacy, chair of Tonic Housing, was recognised for services to the LGBTQ+ community. Tony Perkins, chief executive of LHA London, was recognised for services to housing and supporting young people.
There were also several awards for work in homelessness services.
Angela Crookhall, customer service leader in the Department for Work and Pensions, was recognised for services to ex-offenders, and to working to reduce homelessness.
Dr Deborah Faint, general practitioner at Brownlow Health, was awarded an OBE for services to general practice for people experiencing homelessness in Liverpool.
Hannah Faulkner, head of pan-London rough sleeping services and prevention at St Mungo’s, was recognised for services to tackling homelessness. Also at St Mungo’s was Kerry McCafferty, chief people officer, who received an MBE for services to charity and to people leadership.
She said: “I am honestly blown away by this honour. Every day, I see the commitment and significant impact made by colleagues across St Mungo’s as they support people experiencing homelessness to rebuild their lives.
“I’m incredibly proud to be a part of St Mungo’s and I love working in the people profession. In recent years, we have implemented many positive cultural changes and workplace initiatives to improve working life, and to build an empowering culture where colleagues feel motivated and supported to thrive. I hope to see these changes continue and I share this honour with everyone across St Mungo’s.”
Ms McCafferty is joined by Barrie Stephenson, trustee at Restore, for services to people experiencing homelessness in York, and Charles Wood, lead peer mentor at Outcome Home, for services to tackling homelessness.
And finally, recognised for services to housing design was David Birkbeck, chief executive of Design for Homes.
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