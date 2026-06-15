Former RSH chief executive and Peabody boss among sector leaders awarded in 2026 King’s Birthday Honours

The occasion was marked with Trooping the Colour over the weekend. Alongside those recognised for housing and homelessness, a total of 1,182 recipients were awarded across the UK for their exceptional achievements.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said of this year’s list: “Across the UK, people are quietly changing lives and strengthening their communities. This honours list is a chance to recognise them.”

He added: “It speaks to the decent, hopeful country we are proud to be, and on behalf of the whole nation, I want to say thank you.”

The following recipients were awarded OBEs unless stated.