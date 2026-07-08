Four landlords achieve C1 and C2 grades after first RSH consumer inspections

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Two housing associations and two local authorities have received their first consumer grades from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
In regulatory judgements published today by the RSH, Aster Group received a C1, while Charnwood Borough Council, Dover District Council and Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA) all received C2 grades.
Both Aster and ISHA also have unchanged G1 governance and V2 financial viability grades.
The RSH found that Aster was delivering the outcomes of the consumer standards, and that its governance arrangements enable it to effectively manage the risks of its activities, allowing it to deliver its strategic and charitable objectives.
Bjorn Howard, group chief executive officer at Aster, said: “To get the very best in the regulator’s new consumer gradings is a tremendous recognition of our approach to customer care and the commitment of our teams.”
Mr Howard added: “It’s important that we take the time and effort to properly listen to our customers and learn from them at every opportunity. This engagement is what’s shaped our Customer Voice programme and new framework, delivering enhancements to the services we provide and better outcomes.
“Retaining our G1 governance grading – which we have held since the regulatory grading system came into force – is a further mark of confidence in the strength and stability of our leadership. Strong governance is what forms the foundation of our comprehensive support for customers.
“Meanwhile, our V2 financial viability grading reflects our focus on investing in our portfolio of homes across the South of England and London, which is the right thing to do for customers – not only for today, but long into the future.”
For ISHA, the RSH said it “had weaknesses in ensuring that all required actions arising from fire risk assessments are carried out within appropriate timescales”.
The housing association also identified weaknesses in how it works co-operatively with tenants, other landlords and relevant organisations to take all reasonable steps to ensure the safety of shared spaces.
The London landlord’s approach to anti-social behaviour, while clearly set out in policy, continues to require improvement given the low levels of tenant satisfaction.
The English regulator did point out that ISHA is undertaking improvements to its complaints service to ensure complaints are addressed fairly, effectively and promptly.
Kate Dodsworth, deputy chief executive at the RSH, said: “Landlords should use tenant insights to drive continuous improvement, identifying risks early and testing what tenants say against stock condition and other data so that engagement has a clear purpose.”
Charnwood Borough Council in Leicestershire demonstrated a reasonable understanding of its homes, having completed surveys on 87% of its homes within the past five years.
The local authority identified that 3.85% of its homes did not meet the Decent Homes Standard, but had a planned maintenance programme that meant hazards were identified and managed, with remedial works either completed or scheduled within defined timescales.
The council was providing an effective, efficient and timely repairs service and had taken steps to strengthen contract management, improve the quality of the information it holds on repairs, and respond to tenant feedback, including by introducing a tenant liaison team.
The RSH identified some weaknesses in the way the council monitors, reports and uses information in its anti-social behaviour service, and in demonstrating that it understands and responds to the diverse needs of its tenants.
In the final grading, weaknesses were found at Dover District Council in how anti-social behaviour and hate incidents were being recorded and monitored, and how the council uses data to support its work in preventing and tackling cases.
The district council has shown evidence of a respectful and positive culture towards tenants and evidenced some understanding of their diverse needs, though further improvement is required to ensure it is delivering fair and equitable outcomes for tenants.
The local authority plans to revise its tenant engagement strategy, strengthening the information it holds and using tenant information to inform strategic decision-making.
Ms Dodsworth added: “It’s encouraging to see landlords working towards meeting the consumer standards and specifically using tenant feedback to strengthen services and deliver better outcomes.”
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