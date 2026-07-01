German parent of defunct UK cladding firm to pay out £1.8m following first overseas BLO ruling

Sitting in the Technology and Construction Court at the Rolls Building, Mr Justice Pepperall ordered Sto Germany to pay Mulalley £1.77m plus interest.

The case came about after Chelmer Housing Partnership engaged Mulalley to design and construct the refurbishment and extension of Parkside Court in Chelmsford towards the end of 2006, including the design and installation of external cladding on the 54-unit residential tower block.

Mulalley subcontracted the cladding works including the supply and installation of the StoTherm Classic System, which was manufactured and supplied by Sto UK.

Following the Grenfell Tower fire, Chelmer investigated Parkside Court and identified that the cladding was defective.

Chelmer subsequently made claims against Mulalley in December 2022. The firm settled the claims and agreed to carry out remedial works.