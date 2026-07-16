Government aiming to implement new protections for leaseholders ‘as soon as possible from 2027’

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The government has confirmed it is going ahead with a suite of reforms to strengthen leaseholder protections, including more transparency around service charge costs.
Last summer, the government proposed measures aimed at helping to end the “feudal leasehold system” by mandating clearer information around service charges and stronger protections against unfair costs.
Changes included mandating an annual report for leaseholders, which would give a clear insight into the condition of their buildings and plans for major works, as well as a new service demand form with detailed information about what service charge payments cover.
The consultation on these measures ended in September last year, and the government has now set out its response.
It confirms the measures will come into force as soon as possible in 2027, and outlines some changes based on feedback from both leaseholders and landlords.
Social landlords will need to provide a standardised service charge demand form, but will not be required to provide tenants with an annual report in order to avoid overlap with the new Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs) coming into force this year.
The consultation also asked stakeholders whether social landlords should be exempt from the requirement to prepare written statements of account for each block.
In response to feedback, the government said it recognised social landlords do not typically operate on a block-by-block basis and face regulatory burdens from the Regulator of Social Housing.
However, the government accepted the argument put forward by leaseholders that “greater landlord accountability is required”.
The response said: “We will therefore legislate to require PRPs [private registered providers] and local authorities to provide a report, which includes details of reserve funds if applicable.
“In doing so we will exempt these landlords from the full requirement to comply with a reporting standard and, in the case of PRPs, we will also exempt them from having their report prepared by an external qualified accountant.
“This is in recognition of the regulatory oversight arrangements currently in place. We consider this is a proportionate and balanced approach.”
On transitional arrangements, the response confirmed plans to give private landlords 12 months’ notice of the measures, and social landlords 24 months’ notice.
The government recognised that social landlords “will require additional time to prepare since they have accounting practices and larger portfolios that will make it particularly challenging” to meet the requirements, compared to private sector landlords.
Alongside this response, the government has also this week published two further consultations to drive forward enfranchisement reforms, which will make it easier for leaseholders to extent their lease or buy their freehold.
The consultations will explore plans to set specific valuation rates in regulations and give leaseholders greater certainty about the price they will pay to enfranchise.
“Together, this will create a clearer system that helps more people secure their home for the long term and have greater control over where they live,” the government said.
These measures will run alongside the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, which will introduce a £250 cap on ground rents from late 2028 and a ban on new leasehold flats.
Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “As we bring the feudal leasehold system to an end and move towards a commonhold future, existing leaseholders will not be left behind.
“We are acting to enable more existing leaseholders to take control of their buildings and more easily convert to commonhold as and when they judge the time is right for them, and we are strengthening protections for existing leaseholders in the here and now by driving up service charge transparency and rebalancing legal costs so that leaseholders are empowered to challenge unreasonable charges.”
Kion Ahadi, chief executive of the Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE), said the reforms “represent an important step towards a fairer and more transparent system”.
“As the leasehold landscape continues to evolve, it is vital that consumers have access to clear, impartial and expert information so they can understand their rights and make informed decisions about their homes,” he said.
Mr Ahadi added: “LEASE is committed to supporting leaseholders, commonholders and park homeowners through this period of change.”
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