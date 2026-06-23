Government allocates £10m to councils to curb B&B use as it publishes response to temporary accommodation report #UKhousing

In response, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said it is “investigating options” to improve the information it collects on the quality of temporary accommodation.

The committee made several recommendations in April, including that the government use the English Housing Survey to routinely collect and publish national data on the quality of all types of temporary accommodation from 2027-28.

The funding comes as the government published its response to the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) committee report, Housing conditions in temporary accommodation.

Families should only be placed in B&Bs for a maximum of six weeks, but this is routinely exceeded due to a lack of other suitable accommodation.

The funding, from the first year of its £30m emergency accommodation reduction programme, aims to ensure vulnerable families are placed in safe, suitable accommodation.

The committee also recommended that the new Decent Homes Standard, to be implemented in 2035, be applied to temporary accommodation.

“We will engage with the sector to ensure the Decent Homes Standard can be applied across different temporary accommodation settings,” MHCLG said in response.

The committee recommended that government must require local authorities to carry out mandatory inspections before properties are first used as temporary accommodation, ahead of new households moving in and periodically thereafter.

Alongside this, the government should provide additional funding to ensure councils can carry out the inspections.

In response, MHCLG said councils are already legally obliged to keep housing conditions in their area under review and ensure temporary accommodation is free of Category 1 hazards.

It did not agree to extra funding, but pointed to its £3.6bn planned investment in homelessness and rough sleeping services.

“Councils can use funding provided through the £2.7bn homelessness, rough sleeping and domestic abuse grant for inspections and improvement of temporary accommodation,” it said.

“As part of the conditions of this grant, local authorities must produce a policy on how they will ensure temporary accommodation is suitable.”

Another recommendation was for government to require all councils to carry out local audits to assess, and report on, the suitability of the space provided to households in different types of temporary accommodation and the impact the availability of this space has on children.

Further audits are needed to understand the prevalence of overcrowding in temporary accommodation and the impact this has on households, especially children.

MHCLG said overcrowding is a hazard assessed by the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS).

“We will, however, work with the sector to understand this issue further and ensure that local authority enforcement guidance highlights the need to address overcrowding, while also working to increase supply of good-quality accommodation in recognition of the constraints that may lead households to be placed in accommodation that does not meet space standards,” it said.

Councils should be sanctioned if they repeatedly breach the six-week limit and do not taking reasonable steps to eliminate their use of B&Bs by the end of the parliament.

Plus, the government should publicly name councils who are unwilling to take those steps.

MHCLG said it already has “established routes” to intervene in cases of poor performance and “will not shy away from calling out councils, especially if they are not taking adequate steps to improve”.

“However, we are clear that we must not move families out of B&Bs into other poor-quality alternatives,” it added.

“We will use our expanded £30m emergency accommodation reduction programme to address a range of poor practice.”