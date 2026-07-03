Government breakthrough with Anglian Water could unlock more than 18,000 homes

The deal comes after the government’s Water Delivery Taskforce stepped in after the water firm previously objected to several large-scale developments due to concerns over wastewater treatment capacity.

The taskforce brought together local planning authorities, regulators and Anglian Water to agree a path forward.

This new approach will see the water company work with developers and planning authorities at an earlier stage in the process to enable large-scale developments of more than 500 homes, allowing infrastructure upgrades to be funded and delivered in a phased way over multiple investment cycles.