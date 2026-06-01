Government delays planning committee reforms and promises review within two years

In its response to a consultation today, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) revealed the changes will be implemented on 31 October, instead of the intended date of 30 September.

The department said this will “allow local authorities further time to make the necessary arrangements”. Statutory guidance on the changes has also been published today.

In particular, the government said there had been “strong opposition” to the idea of having a so-called national scheme of delegation on planning decisions.

Under the current system, councils can decide which planning decisions are taken by a committee rather than delegated to officers.