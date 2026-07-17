Government plans crackdown on ‘meritless’ legal claims to boost development

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The government is exploring a crackdown on “baseless” judicial reviews in a bid to unlock more affordable homes and infrastructure projects.
The reforms include limiting repeated unsuccessful attempts to bring claims and introducing clearer court timetables, in order to prevent “weak and meritless challenges from holding up nationally important projects”.
Last year, the government streamlined the judicial review process for nationally significant infrastructure projects (NSIPs) via the Planning and Infrastructure Act.
In a consultation launched yesterday (Thursday 17 July), the government said it plans to extend these reforms beyond NSIPs to major housing, transport and energy developments.
The reforms will help to ensure cases are resolved more quickly, while protecting access to justice and the rule of law, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.
Sarah Sackman, minister for courts and legal services, said: “Britain needs more homes, better transport links and new infrastructure. Legal challenges which lack merit should not be allowed to hold back the developments that create jobs, drive growth and strengthen communities.
“Judicial review will remain a vital safeguard, but it cannot be a vehicle for delay. We want to protect access to justice while getting nationally important projects built faster.”
The six-week consultation will seek views on whether the judicial review reforms should be extended to “significant housing developments”, for example schemes with more than 150 homes.
It will also consider how any changes can be targeted to “avoid undue pressure on court resources while maintaining access to justice”.
The MoJ said it is accelerating planning decisions in order to deliver 150 major infrastructure decisions within this parliament. To date, the government has made 42 decisions on these types of projects.
Housing associations and developers frequently cite the impact of infrastructure delays on schemes.
Last year, the Home Builders Federation estimated that almost 30,000 new homes are currently blocked, including 7,000 affordable homes, due to supposed concerns over inadequate wastewater infrastructure.
Meanwhile, landlord Platform Housing Group said pressure on resources in statutory authorities is causing delays to infrastructure sign-off for some schemes.
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