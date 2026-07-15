Government plans to legislate for ‘consistent’ data standards under new single construction regulator

In response to its recent consultation on the SCR prospectus, which ran until 20 March, the government said it intends to legislate for the regulator as soon as parliamentary time allows.

Implementation is expected to start from 2028, the government response said, which confirms the timeline set out when the plans were first announced in February 2025.

Establishment of a single regulator was the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s first recommendation in its second and final report, in order to tackle the regulatory fragmentation it had identified.

The new watchdog will oversee buildings, products and professional regulation, and will take over the current Building Safety Regulator’s responsibilities.