Government plans to legislate for ‘consistent’ data standards under new single construction regulator

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The government has set out plans to legislate for “consistent information standards” under the single construction regulator (SCR), which it confirmed will be implemented from 2028.
In response to its recent consultation on the SCR prospectus, which ran until 20 March, the government said it intends to legislate for the regulator as soon as parliamentary time allows.
Implementation is expected to start from 2028, the government response said, which confirms the timeline set out when the plans were first announced in February 2025.
Establishment of a single regulator was the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s first recommendation in its second and final report, in order to tackle the regulatory fragmentation it had identified.
The new watchdog will oversee buildings, products and professional regulation, and will take over the current Building Safety Regulator’s responsibilities.
In response to the views gathered by the consultation, the government said it is “committed to making the broader changes needed to enable digital integration of building, profession and construction product information across the whole building system”.
Consistent information standards, it said, would support automated information exchange as well as increased trust and faster and cheaper safety assurance.
The government agreed with respondents that the new regulator will only be effective “if it can rely on findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable (FAIR) information across the whole building life cycle”.
“Interoperable digital services will therefore form a core part of the SCR’s operating model,” it added.
On mandatory information standards, the response said: “We will establish consistent information standards as part of the next phase of regulatory reform, working closely with experts and the construction sector and across government, and will consult on and legislate for standards as soon as parliamentary time allows.”
The government also confirmed it will take a risk-based approach to regulation, while ensuring the regulator “has the powers it needs to take decisive action and effective enforcement” against those who fall short of the required standards.
“We acknowledge that the regulatory system needs to create incentives for all actors to behave responsibly and contribute to positive outcomes,” it said.
Samantha Dixon, building safety minister, welcomed respondents’ “broad support for government’s ambition for the regulator and vision for a reformed regulatory system”.
She said: “We have taken respondents’ views into careful consideration when developing our plans for the regulator.
“Our response... will build on the progress made to the regulatory system since 2017, creating a more effective, proportionate and coherent regime.
“It also reflects that this reform is an important opportunity for everyone in the sector to work together to deliver transformational change.”
Ms Dixon said the government “is clear [that] a tragedy like that at Grenfell Tower must never happen again”, and that system reform “is essential to make this a reality”, with the SCR being “a crucial part of that”.
“We will continue working to establish the regulator and introduce the required legislation as soon as parliamentary time allows,” she added.
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