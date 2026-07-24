The government has rejected a call from a cross-party House of Lords committee that would make water companies statutory consultees on all major planning decisions #UKhousing

This would have meant that legally the companies would have to be consulted as part of the planning process.

One of the recommendations was that water firms should be statutory consultees on all major planning decisions, including on housing developments, data centres, and energy infrastructure projects to support water resource planning.

The rejection was in response to a recommendation outlined in the committee’s Surviving drought: reclaim the rain report in May, which was published following an inquiry into drought preparedness in England.

The government said it recognised that there is a “clear need” to consider water availability in the planning process.

“However, having carefully considered, we reject this recommendation. MHCLG [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] has implemented a new plan-making system which will ensure better join-up between water and development planning processes,” it said in its response.

The government said this new system includes prescribing water and sewerage companies in ‘requirement to assist’ regulations so they will be obliged to help with plan-making “where reasonably requested”.

Water and sewerage companies will also be listed as consultation bodies so they will be made aware of key plan-making consultations where they have an interest.

According to the response: “The government believes that strategic issues, such as water capacity, drainage and wastewater management, are best dealt with at a strategic level, where it is easier to identify and mitigate capacity issues or damaged infrastructure early, and which can act as a point of reference for planning application decisions.”

It said that current planning practice guidance recommends that early engagement is undertaken with local planning authorities, water and sewerage companies and the Environment Agency to establish whether there are water or wastewater issues.

“Planning for water supply would normally be addressed through strategic policies, and so is unlikely to be a consideration for most planning applications,” the government said.