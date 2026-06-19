Government unveils two new AI tools to help modernise England’s planning system

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The government is attempting to modernise England’s planning system with the introduction of two artificial-intelligence (AI) tools.
The first is an AI prototype in early-stage testing at Barnet, Camden and Dorset councils.
It aims to halve the time it takes to process householder planning applications – from eight to four weeks in an average case – by triaging applications, summarising key information and providing planning officers with an initial assessment.
The government created it together with Google DeepMind, the technology company’s AI research division, Google Cloud, British AI company Faculty and local planning authorities.
Another tool, Extract, is now available to all councils in England after being launched by the prime minister last year.
It uses AI to help planning officers convert decades-old planning documents and maps, sometimes with handwritten notes, into readily useable data in minutes. It will slash the estimated 250,000 hours a year planning officers spend manually checking these documents.
Ian Murray, minister for data and digital government, said: “When someone wants to add a bedroom or convert their loft, they shouldn’t be waiting months for a straightforward decision. And planning officers shouldn’t be spending hours digging through decades of paper records when making the decisions that really matter.
“These tools give planning officers better support to make quicker decisions – and give families the answers they deserve, faster.
“This isn’t about replacing the expertise and judgement of planning professionals; it’s about taking admin off their desks so they can focus on the skilled work their communities need most.”
Household applications account for nearly 70% of planning applications each year.
By reducing the time spent on straightforward cases, the prototype being tested in Barnet, Camden and Dorset could help planning officers focus on complex applications, including new housing and major developments communities rely on.
If successful, the technology will be rolled out nationwide by 2027. Every assessment will be reviewed and approved by a qualified planning officer before any decision is made.
Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “Our planning system remains heavily reliant on cumbersome paper-based processes that consume the time of expert planning officers and cause delays on even the most routine types of application.
“We are dragging the system into the 21st century by harnessing the power of AI to streamline the planning application process, freeing up planners to make quicker and better decisions and reducing unnecessary delays.”
Ross Houston, cabinet member for homes and regeneration at Barnet Council, said: “This new AI-augmented planning decisions tool could significantly reduce the time it takes the council to process householder planning applications submitted by residents.
“Early participation in this programme has given Barnet a direct influence on the design and development of the tool, which could fundamentally change how planning decisions are supported across England. It is also an important opportunity to gain hands‑on experience of AI‑assisted planning.”
This month, the government delayed key reforms to council planning committees by a month and has promised to review the shake-up within two years.
The overhaul is intended to speed up decisions on small planning applications, such as larger home extensions and loft conversions, through a new National Scheme of Delegation.
Lila Ibrahim, chief AI readiness officer at Google DeepMind said: “The UK has an opportunity to build the homes our communities need, but local councils face a mountain of paperwork.
“That’s why we’re co-creating a sophisticated planning tool directly with councils to solve real-world bottlenecks. This will help significantly cut decision times, freeing up planners to focus on the future to get Britain building faster.”
However, Geoff Keal, chief executive of TerraQuest, which operates the Planning Portal, has warned that AI “is only as good as the information it’s working with”.
He said: “If applications arrive incomplete or inconsistent, even the most sophisticated assessment tools can only do so much.
“With higher-quality submissions and more effective assessment processes working in tandem, we will begin to see real momentum in improving the planning system.”
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