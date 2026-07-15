Grenfell United praises Hillsborough families for ‘courage’ and ‘determination’ after law approved by MPs

In a joint statement, Hillsborough campaigners Charlotte Hennessy, Sue Roberts, Steve Kelly and Margaret Aspinall said: “Following the conclusions of the fresh Hillsborough inquests in 2016, we knew that we could not stand by and let professionals and organisations continue to abuse their positions of power.

“For 10 years we have campaigned for a change in the law to stop cover-ups and enable bereaved families access to legal aid at a time when they need it the most.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to fight for this monumental change of law alongside so many other strong, dedicated campaigners. We have shown that true power belongs to ordinary people.”

Prime minister Sir Keir told the commons: “This is not just a bill for the 97, although it is that, it is a bill for every single working person in this country.”

He said “time and again the cry for justice was ignored by the British state because of who the victims were”, because “they are working class, because they are Black, because they’re women and girls”.

Mr Burnham said it felt “fitting” to be in the commons with the prime minister.

“Because I remember very clearly the conclusion of the second Hillsborough inquest, how he worked with me as part of the shadow health team to draft the original bill that was presented to parliament and tonight is before this house,” he said.

Mr Burnham added: “It does feel tonight like life is coming full circle and as we pass this momentous piece of legislation – a piece of legislation that will change the way this country thinks and works about justice – it truly is a rewiring of the state and a passing of power from the authorities to the hands of ordinary people.

“And it is happening because of the prime minister’s commitment to a country based on justice and fairness, and we thank him for that.”