Grenfell United praises Hillsborough families for ‘courage’ and ‘determination’ after law approved by MPs

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Grenfell United has praised the families who campaigned for years to make sure the Hillsborough Law was passed.
The campaign group welcomed the approval of the law by MPs on Tuesday and paid tribute to the Hillsborough families, “whose courage, determination and decades-long fight for truth and justice have made this moment possible”.
A Grenfell United spokesperson said: “We are proud to stand with the many other bereaved families, survivors and campaign groups from across the country who demanded change and refused to let their voices be ignored.”
On 15 April 1989, during an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough stadium, 97 football fans were unlawfully killed after gross negligence by police. The subsequent cover-up sparked a fight for justice that has lasted three-and-half decades.
The Hillsborough Law, which comes under the Public Authority (Accountability) Bill, was first tabled by then-Greater Manchester mayor and upcoming prime minister Andy Burnham in 2017 as an unsuccessful private members’ bill.
It aimed to establish a statutory duty of candour that would make it a legal requirement for public authorities to tell the truth and co-operate with official investigations and inquiries.
During the King’s Speech in July 2024, Sir Keir Starmer’s government promised to introduce a duty of candour law, following calls from Grenfell and Hillsborough survivors to address the “unacceptable defensive culture” prevalent across “too much of the public sector”.
The bill was introduced to parliament in September 2025 and backed by MPs on 14 July 2026.
A Grenfell United spokesperson said: “Collective efforts have helped secure a legacy that will better protect people affected by future public disasters.
“We hope this marks the beginning of a new era where honesty, accountability and justice are at the heart of the public response to tragedy, so that no family has to endure the same fight for the truth again.”
In a joint statement, Hillsborough campaigners Charlotte Hennessy, Sue Roberts, Steve Kelly and Margaret Aspinall said: “Following the conclusions of the fresh Hillsborough inquests in 2016, we knew that we could not stand by and let professionals and organisations continue to abuse their positions of power.
“For 10 years we have campaigned for a change in the law to stop cover-ups and enable bereaved families access to legal aid at a time when they need it the most.
“It has been an honour and a privilege to fight for this monumental change of law alongside so many other strong, dedicated campaigners. We have shown that true power belongs to ordinary people.”
Prime minister Sir Keir told the commons: “This is not just a bill for the 97, although it is that, it is a bill for every single working person in this country.”
He said “time and again the cry for justice was ignored by the British state because of who the victims were”, because “they are working class, because they are Black, because they’re women and girls”.
Mr Burnham said it felt “fitting” to be in the commons with the prime minister.
“Because I remember very clearly the conclusion of the second Hillsborough inquest, how he worked with me as part of the shadow health team to draft the original bill that was presented to parliament and tonight is before this house,” he said.
Mr Burnham added: “It does feel tonight like life is coming full circle and as we pass this momentous piece of legislation – a piece of legislation that will change the way this country thinks and works about justice – it truly is a rewiring of the state and a passing of power from the authorities to the hands of ordinary people.
“And it is happening because of the prime minister’s commitment to a country based on justice and fairness, and we thank him for that.”
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