Guinness awards contract to restart stalled scheme three years after modular firm collapse

Lovell Partnerships has won a £53m contract to complete an affordable housing development that stalled after the collapse of Ilke Homes in 2023.
Housing association The Guinness Partnership awarded construction company Lovell the contract for its 221-home development in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, which includes 90 homes for social rent.
Lovell will build the homes from scratch after Guinness was forced to demolish 35 units built by modular house builder Ilke Homes.
Work had originally started on the scheme in 2022, before Ilke went into administration less than a year later.
Delivery on the new timber-frame homes will restart next month and the development is due to complete in late 2028.
Ilke Homes owed a total of £319m in debt at the point of its collapse, which included £68m owed to Homes England. In February 2024, administrators revealed that the government’s housing and regeneration agency would lose the majority of this money.
A contract-award document said Guinness had appointed Lovell to deliver the “design, construction, completion and defects rectification of 221 affordable houses and flats including associated external works at Fossetts Way” in Southend.
This award followed a competitive process via the Communities and Housing Investment Consortium dynamic purchasing system.
A spokesperson for the 70,000-home housing association said: “We are pleased to announce that Lovell Partnerships Ltd has been appointed to complete the scheme at the Fossetts Way site in Southend.
“They will build 221 new affordable homes consisting of 189 new houses and 32 apartments, which will include 90 homes for social rent.”
Lorraine Casey, regional managing director at Lovell, said: “We’re pleased to be helping bring this important development forward for The Guinness Partnership and the Southend community.
“Schemes of this nature require strong technical expertise and close collaboration. By working with our long-term partner, Guinness, we have been able to overcome complex challenges and create the certainty needed for the development to move forward.
“The scheme will deliver 221 high-quality new homes and bring a stalled site back into use, making an important contribution to meeting local housing need.
“We look forward to continuing our work with Guinness and creating high-quality homes that people will be proud to live in.”
The collapse of Ilke Homes came amid a string of modular firm failures, including Urban Splash and L&G’s venture, which left housing associations with stalled sites and unpaid debts.
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