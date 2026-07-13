High Court judge dismisses claim against London council over allocation policy

A High Court judge has found in favour of Southwark Council in a claim which argued that the local authority had breached its allocation policy.
In a judgment published last week, deputy judge Jonathan Richards dismissed a claim regarding Southwark’s direct-offer waiting list.
The London council primarily operates a choice-based letting system – whereby applicants bid for advertised properties – but it also reserves the right to make direct offers for people “in urgent housing need”.
Carmen Castro Guallichico launched a judicial review of this policy last year, arguing that the direct-offer waiting list “does not appear to follow any logical or discernible order”.
She also said households who had been waiting less time for a social home were being made offers ahead of her own household.
Ms Castro Guallichico currently lives in a two-bed private sector flat with her husband and four sons, two of whom have been diagnosed as having autism spectrum disorder.
Their current accommodation has been found unsuitable by an occupational therapist, who in 2024 recommended a five-bed property for the family.
The household has been on the housing register since 2018. In July 2025, Ms Castro Guallichico was told that the family had moved further down in position on the direct offer waiting list for both a four and five-bed home.
The judge recognised that Ms Castro Guallichico’s “continuing inability to find a suitable home is having a tangible and significant impact on both her and her family”.
But Mr Richards dismissed her claim on all three grounds. In claiming that Southwark Council had breached its direct-offer procedure in her case, Ms Castro Guallichico argued that her family had “fallen down the queue”.
The judge found that the local authority’s allocation was functioning as stated in policy and there had been no breach of procedure.
“Priority for a direct offer is set based on the date a household has been agreed for a direct offer but, depending on the urgency of a case, a relevant senior officer may make a decision to enhance the priority for a direct offer,” the judgment stated.
Ms Castro Guallichico also claimed that there is “a lack of clarity and transparency” as to how Southwark uses discretion in certain cases and how decisions on ‘enhanced priority’ are made.
On this, Mr Richards said: “In all the circumstances, while I can understand the claimant’s wish for more detailed information about how the defendant’s scheme will be operated, I do not consider that the failure to provide such information renders the scheme unlawful.”
He said it is clear the council “needs to retain discretion” when it comes to the “difficult decisions” it makes around allocation of “a limited housing stock to a large number of applicants”.
Ms Castro Guallichico also claimed that Southwark Council was in breach of its public sector equality duty under the Equality Act 2010.
She argued that disabled people are “disadvantaged by the direct-offer process”, pointing to data that showed longer waiting times for disabled people.
Mr Richards found there is “insufficient material to support a contention” that the disadvantage her family faced is “because disabled households more generally are disadvantaged”.
“In all of the circumstances, I am not satisfied that the claimant has demonstrated a failure on the defendant’s part to discharge the [public sector equality duty],” the judge concluded.
Southwark Council is currently in the process of updating its allocation policy, which has been in place since 2013, but the new scheme is yet to be formally approved.
In 2024, the local authority scrapped a plan to use a direct-offer procedure for all social housing properties, admitting that it “goes against our values of openness and transparency”. Three families had threatened to take Southwark Council to court over the policy.
Reginald Popoola, executive member for council homes at Southwark Council, said: “We recognise that this case has been raised; however, it would not be appropriate to comment on individual circumstances.
“There are almost 22,000 households on the housing waiting list in Southwark. Applications are assessed using a priority banding system, based on identified housing need, and are matched to suitable properties in line with applicants’ requirements.
“Properties are predominantly allocated through residents bidding for their desired homes. Even under the difficult financial headwinds, where the government continues with austerity, our focus is till on the building of genuinely affordable homes to help tackle the housing crisis.”
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