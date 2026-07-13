High Court judge dismisses claim against London council over allocation policy

Ms Castro Guallichico also claimed that there is “a lack of clarity and transparency” as to how Southwark uses discretion in certain cases and how decisions on ‘enhanced priority’ are made.

On this, Mr Richards said: “In all the circumstances, while I can understand the claimant’s wish for more detailed information about how the defendant’s scheme will be operated, I do not consider that the failure to provide such information renders the scheme unlawful.”

He said it is clear the council “needs to retain discretion” when it comes to the “difficult decisions” it makes around allocation of “a limited housing stock to a large number of applicants”.

Ms Castro Guallichico also claimed that Southwark Council was in breach of its public sector equality duty under the Equality Act 2010.

She argued that disabled people are “disadvantaged by the direct-offer process”, pointing to data that showed longer waiting times for disabled people.

Mr Richards found there is “insufficient material to support a contention” that the disadvantage her family faced is “because disabled households more generally are disadvantaged”.

“In all of the circumstances, I am not satisfied that the claimant has demonstrated a failure on the defendant’s part to discharge the [public sector equality duty],” the judge concluded.

Southwark Council is currently in the process of updating its allocation policy, which has been in place since 2013, but the new scheme is yet to be formally approved.

In 2024, the local authority scrapped a plan to use a direct-offer procedure for all social housing properties, admitting that it “goes against our values of openness and transparency”. Three families had threatened to take Southwark Council to court over the policy.

Reginald Popoola, executive member for council homes at Southwark Council, said: “We recognise that this case has been raised; however, it would not be appropriate to comment on individual circumstances.

“There are almost 22,000 households on the housing waiting list in Southwark. Applications are assessed using a priority banding system, based on identified housing need, and are matched to suitable properties in line with applicants’ requirements.

“Properties are predominantly allocated through residents bidding for their desired homes. Even under the difficult financial headwinds, where the government continues with austerity, our focus is till on the building of genuinely affordable homes to help tackle the housing crisis.”