HMRC to face tribunal over potential VAT bill of more than £600m for cladding repairs #UKhousing

The firm has been contacted for a response. This is not the first time this issue has been raised with the government.

Earlier reporting on this case claimed it was social landlords bringing the issue to court, but Inside Housing understands it is being brought by contractor Equans.

The National Housing Federation (NHF) has put the total cost to the sector of the VAT due on future cladding remediation costs at £633m.

Towards the end of last year, two major sector bodies, including the NHF, called on the government to review VAT on works on existing homes and zero-rate VAT on building safety works, and to extend the zero-rating of energy-saving materials to 2030.

The NHF has been calling for this since as early as 2021, and the Scottish government made a similar ask in 2018.

Margaret Akingbade, head of taxation at Clarion, explained that the landlord will carry out repairs, but was hopeful of changing HMRC’s position on VAT.

She said: “We had to pay the VAT to a contractor that is currently undertaking remedial works on our properties, and that’s because these are fire safety works and we’ve got to think about the safety of our residents first and foremost.

“So we are very much supporting the cases going forward, and we really do hope that we can change HMRC’s position on the VAT treatment. But in the meantime, we’ve got to do the responsible thing and get the work done.”