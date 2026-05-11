HMRC to face tribunal over potential VAT bill of more than £600m for cladding repairs

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The government will face a first-tier tax tribunal hearing early next year over the 20% VAT charge in place on cladding and building safety works.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) has put the total cost to the sector of the VAT due on future cladding remediation costs at £633m.
Earlier reporting on this case claimed it was social landlords bringing the issue to court, but Inside Housing understands it is being brought by contractor Equans.
The firm has been contacted for a response. This is not the first time this issue has been raised with the government.
Towards the end of last year, two major sector bodies, including the NHF, called on the government to review VAT on works on existing homes and zero-rate VAT on building safety works, and to extend the zero-rating of energy-saving materials to 2030.
The NHF has been calling for this since as early as 2021, and the Scottish government made a similar ask in 2018.
Margaret Akingbade, head of taxation at Clarion, explained that the landlord will carry out repairs, but was hopeful of changing HMRC’s position on VAT.
She said: “We had to pay the VAT to a contractor that is currently undertaking remedial works on our properties, and that’s because these are fire safety works and we’ve got to think about the safety of our residents first and foremost.
“So we are very much supporting the cases going forward, and we really do hope that we can change HMRC’s position on the VAT treatment. But in the meantime, we’ve got to do the responsible thing and get the work done.”
Inside Housing understands that the court case will adjudicate on the amount of VAT owed by the involved parties to HMRC, and whether the result has wider implications for the sector will depend on the technical facts.
Sarah-Jane Gay, head of building and fire safety programmes at the NHF, said: “Housing associations prioritise resident safety above all else and have committed to clear remediation deadlines, as part of a joint plan with the government, to ensure their buildings are safe as quickly as possible.
“This programme of work is extensive and is being delivered alongside ongoing investment in maintaining existing homes and building new ones.
“To support this work, the government should zero-rate VAT on building safety works. If remaining cladding remedial works will cost social housing providers £3.8bn, as identified by the National Audit Office, zero-rating VAT on them could mean a future saving for social landlords of £633m.
“Together with the additional investment it could attract, NHF analysis has found it could fund more than 12,000 new homes.
“Housing associations are dedicated to accelerating remediation, and we will continue working with the government, the Building Safety Regulator and the sector to make all social housing buildings safe.”
A 2024 report by the spending watchdog called on the government to set milestones for cladding remediation as it revealed the total works will cost £16.6bn and will not be complete until at least 2035.
HMRC said: “Our position on the VAT treatment of remediation works has not changed and we’ve published guidance to help businesses determine when these works qualify for relief.”
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