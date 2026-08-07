Home REIT sells final properties in portfolio as part of wind-down

Home REIT has now completed the disposal of its remaining properties, but said it remains unable to distribute capital to its shareholders due to ongoing legal threats.
The beleaguered investment trust said in an update this week that it has now exchanged on the final four properties in its portfolio following an auction in July.
Home REIT completed the sale of 706 of its properties to Patron Capital for £123m earlier this year.
Of the 144 properties excluded from this transaction, the company has achieved gross sales proceeds of £16.1m, representing a discount of 7% on their valuation from last year.
The properties recently auctioned are expected to complete by the end of August, Home REIT said.
Its update also said the investment trust has exited the REIT regime from 28 July following the recent disposals.
Since 2024, the investment trust has been in the process of winding down and has targeted the sale of all its assets to pay off its debt.
In its update this week, Home REIT repeated concerns that potential group litigation and other claims were constraining its ability to make distributions to shareholders.
At the end of last month, the company said it had entered a dispute with its financial advisors over an alleged unpaid debt of more than £1.6m. Its shareholders have also threatened litigation.
“The company is working intensively with its advisors in relation to these matters and expects to update shareholders further following commencement of the Subsidiary Liquidations,” the update said.
Michael O’Donnell, non-executive chairman at Home REIT, said: “While the ongoing threat of litigation remains, the sale of all the remaining outstanding properties represents a further important milestone in the execution of the managed wind-down strategy, and the process of liquidating subsidiaries will move the company closer to returning any capital to shareholders.”
Home REIT is currently the subject of an investigation into a suspected £300m fraud by the Serious Fraud Office, which has involved six arrests.
The investment trust, which floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2020, was rocked by problems after financial research group Viceroy Research published a report raising doubts about its business model in 2022.
Among the issues raised was whether Home REIT’s clients would be able to service their leases on a long-term basis. The fund leased beds to charities to provide accommodation to people experiencing homelessness, but struggled to collect rents from some of its tenants, with multiple charity clients entering voluntary liquidation over recent years.
In 2023, Home REIT confirmed its properties were worth almost 60% less than the £977m it paid for them. The Financial Conduct Authority launched an investigation into the investment trust in February 2024.
Its interim results for the six-month period to 28 February 2026 revealed a loss before tax of £18m.
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