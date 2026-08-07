Home REIT sells final properties in portfolio as part of wind-down

The beleaguered investment trust said in an update this week that it has now exchanged on the final four properties in its portfolio following an auction in July.

Home REIT completed the sale of 706 of its properties to Patron Capital for £123m earlier this year.

Of the 144 properties excluded from this transaction, the company has achieved gross sales proceeds of £16.1m, representing a discount of 7% on their valuation from last year.

The properties recently auctioned are expected to complete by the end of August, Home REIT said.

Its update also said the investment trust has exited the REIT regime from 28 July following the recent disposals.

Since 2024, the investment trust has been in the process of winding down and has targeted the sale of all its assets to pay off its debt.