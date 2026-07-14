Recommendations include introducing a programme to bring long-term empty homes into circulation so councils can “rapidly increase social housing supply and reduce reliance on costly temporary accommodation”.

Mayors should use their strategic planning powers and further devolution to set ambitious targets for social housing, the report found.

Researchers also recommended introducing new duties on housing associations to work with councils to house people experiencing homelessness, strengthening obligations to cooperate.

Maya Singer Hobbs, senior research fellow at the IPPR and author of the report, said: “People going through what might be the toughest time of their lives need stability and support, and that starts by having a place to call home.

“Housing-led approaches are about making sure that people can get the support they need, while also having a permanent roof over their heads and certainty over where they will live.

“We know these approaches work. We just need [the] government to help support councils and mayors to put them into practice.”

Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, said: “For too long, we’ve spent billions of pounds managing homelessness, when we should be focused on ending it.

“This prolongs the problem and creates misery in return. It’s left record numbers of households across England stuck in temporary accommodation, because private rents are unaffordable and there’s a chronic shortage of social homes.

“But it doesn’t have to be like this. By adopting a housing-first philosophy we can fundamentally change the political diagnosis and prescription for homelessness.

“Prioritising secure, affordable homes is a simple yet highly effective way to end homelessness – and it’s been shown to work in other countries, such as Finland, and here in the UK in Greater Manchester.

“There is a huge opportunity for a new prime minister to show at national level the art of the possible. Concerted political action to tackle the housing crisis can bring hope back to communities and ensure that everyone has the essential foundation of a safe, affordable home.”

In his first major policy speech after launching his bid to become the next prime minister, Mr Burnham pledged to deliver the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period and said the UK was caught in a “housing trap” that was having a “ruinous impact” on public finances.

He said he would adopt a national housing-first philosophy and criticised the government freeze on Local Housing Allowance.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “We’re investing £3.6bn to end homelessness for good by providing more supported housing, stopping the unlawful use of B&Bs for families, and halving long-term rough sleeping.

“More broadly, we’re building the homes communities need by investing £39bn in more social and affordable housing, giving councils stronger powers to bring empty homes back into use, and we have abolished no-fault evictions for renters.”