Homes England and house builder target 10,000 homes on city airport site

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Homes England’s new National Housing Bank (NHB) has teamed up with a house builder to acquire a major site in Cambridge where around 10,000 new homes could be built.
The Cambridge Growth Company, another Homes England subsidiary, will work with The Hill Group to develop the 700-acre site, which has been earmarked for an urban extension for the last five years.
A masterplan is being developed for the land, which includes Cambridge City Airport. Work on up to 500 homes is expected to start in 2029, when the vendors Marshall Group are due to relocate.
Financial details of the sale were not disclosed.
It is the latest investment by the NHB, which officially launched in March and is aiming to deploy up to £16bn of funds to boost housebuilding efforts across the country.
The airport site, dubbed Cambridge East by planners and developers, is due to become a new suburb for the city, with a train station and business space to support 9,000 jobs.
Under draft local policy, housing on the site must span a range of tenures and include at least 1,000 specialist accommodation units and 24 permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches. There is no indication of the social or affordable tenure mix.
Steve Reed, the housing secretary, said: “Cambridge East will become exactly the type of new community this country is crying out for – thousands of new homes to help people get a foot on the housing ladder, backed up with good jobs, modern transport links and beautiful green spaces.
“It is a great example of how this government is committed to ending the cycle of homes coming first and services catching up years later.”
Amy Rees, chief executive of Homes England, said: “This is a fantastic example of how public and private sector collaboration can bring forward much-needed new homes, helping to create a new sustainable community that delivers real opportunities and long-term benefits for local people.
“A core part of our role is unlocking the potential of places, supporting them to become thriving communities and accelerating locally led plans for housing and regeneration.”
Andy Hill, chief executive of The Hill Group, described Cambridge East as one of the UK’s largest urban extensions and a “unique opportunity to create a thriving, sustainable new neighbourhood”.
Peter Freeman, chair of the Cambridge Growth Company and the former chair of Homes England, said it is a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” and a “hugely significant project” for the city.
News of the sale comes the same week the government confirmed it would set up a regeneration vehicle for the wider Cambridgeshire region, which includes the former airport site in its boundary.
The Greater Cambridge Development Corporation will have the power to determine major housing schemes from autumn and is set to be fully up and running by early 2027.
Amy Rees is speaking at Housing 2026, taking place 23-25 June. Find out more below
Join us at Housing 2026 and hear from the sector’s most influential voices. Leading housing organisations curate their stages, showcasing the speakers and discussions that matter most.
Take part in purposeful, tech-enabled networking – see who’s attending, handpick the people you want to meet, and engage in meaningful, in-person conversations.
Connect with every key decision-maker under one roof, from local authorities and housing associations to investors, developers and operators.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories