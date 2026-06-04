Homes England and house builder target 10,000 homes on city airport site

The Cambridge Growth Company, another Homes England subsidiary, will work with The Hill Group to develop the 700-acre site, which has been earmarked for an urban extension for the last five years.

A masterplan is being developed for the land, which includes Cambridge City Airport. Work on up to 500 homes is expected to start in 2029, when the vendors Marshall Group are due to relocate.

Financial details of the sale were not disclosed.

It is the latest investment by the NHB, which officially launched in March and is aiming to deploy up to £16bn of funds to boost housebuilding efforts across the country.