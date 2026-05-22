Homes England seeks development partner for 1,000-home Nottingham scheme

Homes England has begun preliminary market engagement to accelerate redevelopment of the former Broad Marsh shopping centre site into a new mixed-use quarter with around 1,000 homes.

It will also include 20,000 square metres of retail, office and community space, creating up to 2,000 jobs.

Jo Nugent, Homes England’s executive regional director for the Midlands, said: “Broad Marsh presents a transformative opportunity for Nottingham.

“Our partnership with Nottingham City Council, and now the East Midlands Combined Authority, formalised through our collaboration agreement, reflects a unified commitment from the public sector to bring this project to market successfully.

“We are now focused on securing an experienced Master Development Partner who shares our vision and will work collaboratively with us to deliver a vibrant, mixed-use city quarter that Nottingham can be proud of for generations to come.”