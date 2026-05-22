Homes England seeks development partner for 1,000-home Nottingham scheme

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The government’s housing and regeneration agency has launched its hunt for a development partner to take forward the regeneration of a city centre site in Nottingham.
Homes England has begun preliminary market engagement to accelerate redevelopment of the former Broad Marsh shopping centre site into a new mixed-use quarter with around 1,000 homes.
It will also include 20,000 square metres of retail, office and community space, creating up to 2,000 jobs.
Jo Nugent, Homes England’s executive regional director for the Midlands, said: “Broad Marsh presents a transformative opportunity for Nottingham.
“Our partnership with Nottingham City Council, and now the East Midlands Combined Authority, formalised through our collaboration agreement, reflects a unified commitment from the public sector to bring this project to market successfully.
“We are now focused on securing an experienced Master Development Partner who shares our vision and will work collaboratively with us to deliver a vibrant, mixed-use city quarter that Nottingham can be proud of for generations to come.”
The agency acquired the site in March 2025 to help unlock progress and is working closely with partners to bring forward the regeneration, with demolition works currently taking place.
The project is being delivered in partnership with the East Midlands Combined County Authority and Nottingham City Council, and is central to the city council’s long-term vision for Nottingham.
Claire Ward, mayor of the East Midlands, said: “Broad Marsh is at the heart of Nottingham, and the people of this city have the highest hopes for what its redevelopment will unlock.
“As mayor of the East Midlands, my job is to elevate and enable the vision that local leaders have for their place, and to work in partnership to deliver it.
“The East Midlands Combined County Authority, Homes England and Nottingham City Council are working together to deliver a vibrant and inclusive scheme around Nottingham’s ‘green heart’.
“By reimagining Broad Marsh, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unlock economic opportunity, create beautiful homes and generate countless social and environmental benefits.
“We make no apologies for the level of our ambition because we want to work with a developer that meets this partnership where it is. Join us in building Nottingham’s future.”
The development will reconnect key city centre destinations and improve routes for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users, with green spaces and public areas to support outdoor activity.
Neghat Khan, leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “Broad Marsh is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Nottingham – one of the UK’s most compelling city-centre regeneration projects.
“Its redevelopment will build on significant local progress with the opening of the new Central Library, creation of a new college campus, and The Green Heart – a fantastic public green space in the city centre.
“We sit at the heart of the UK, geographically and economically, anchoring the East Midlands as a Core City. Nottingham is a place shaped by innovation, fuelled by civic pride, driven by discovery and united through sport. We are a city of legends. But more importantly, we are a city of makers, thinkers and doers.
“Today, we launch a bold new vision for Nottingham’s future — built on confidence, partnership and delivery. From regeneration and housing, to innovation, skills and culture, Nottingham is turning ambition into action. This is Nottingham’s moment.”
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