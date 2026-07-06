Housing and health should “once again” be part of one integrated government ministry as they were when the NHS was founded, the chief executive of Clarion has said #UKhousing

Housing and health should be part of one integrated government ministry, Clarion boss says #UKhousing

Ms Miller made the comments in Inside Housing following the 78th anniversary of the NHS, which was founded on 5 July 1948 to provide free healthcare to the entire UK population.

Clare Miller said both housing and health are “inseparable” and that Andy Burnham, the likely next prime minister, has a “golden opportunity” to change the perception of housing in this country “from bricks and mortar to crucial health infrastructure that has an unrivalled impact on the nation’s well-being”.

She said: “This was a moment of remarkable courage, foresight and ambition from the government of the time, a government which recognised that housing and health were two issues each inseparable from the other and tackled them accordingly under one ministry.

“Today, at a crossroads for the current Labour government, we are acutely aware of the impact a safe and comfortable home has on health outcomes, but at a state level – notwithstanding what I think is a genuine will to improve both – we continue all too often to approach these issues largely separately.”

The chief executive of the 125,000-home association pointed to statistics that show housing is one of the key determinants that drive health outcomes.

Ms Miller said a “safe, warm home in a well-connected, resilient community” is a “direct contributor to positive physical and mental health outcomes”.

“And the price of our national failure to provide enough homes of this standard is paid directly by the NHS,” she added.