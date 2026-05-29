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North West housing association Plus Dane has added a former council boss to its board.
Mike Harden, the former chief executive of Knowsley Council, has joined as a non-executive director.
He will also serve as chair of the 13,000-home landlord’s audit and assurance committee.
Mr Harden replaces Gary Dixon, who is stepping down from the board after reaching the end of his tenure.
Mr Harden has a background in leadership and financial management in the public sector. He became the chief executive of Knowsley Council in 2014 and retired last year.
A qualified accountant, he started his career at Sefton Council and joined Knowsley Council 10 years later in 1997 as a team manager.
He has held board-level positions in organisations in the housing, culture and leisure sectors.
Plus Dane said that Mr Harden will play a “pivotal” role in ensuring “robust financial oversight, effective audit arrangements, and ethical decision-making within the organisation”, which owns and manages homes across Cheshire and Merseyside.
Max Steinberg, chair of Plus Dane, said the organisation is delighted to welcome Mr Harden to the board as it begins developing a new corporate plan.
He said: “[Mr Harden’s] extensive leadership experience and proven commitment to and success in growing strong and vibrant communities speaks for itself, and he brings with him a knowledge and understanding of the housing sector that will significantly strengthen our board moving forward.”
Mr Harden said: “I’m looking forward to making the best contribution I can.
“Throughout my local government career, I maintained a keen interest in public sector housing, so this role feels natural to me.
“I know that high-quality housing makes a huge positive difference to people’s lives, so I’m pleased to be joining the board of a housing association that shares that objective.”
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