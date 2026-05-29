North West housing association Plus Dane has added a former council boss to its board #UKhousing

Mr Harden replaces Gary Dixon, who is stepping down from the board after reaching the end of his tenure.

He will also serve as chair of the 13,000-home landlord’s audit and assurance committee.

Mike Harden, the former chief executive of Knowsley Council, has joined as a non-executive director.

Mr Harden has a background in leadership and financial management in the public sector. He became the chief executive of Knowsley Council in 2014 and retired last year.

A qualified accountant, he started his career at Sefton Council and joined Knowsley Council 10 years later in 1997 as a team manager.

He has held board-level positions in organisations in the housing, culture and leisure sectors.

Plus Dane said that Mr Harden will play a “pivotal” role in ensuring “robust financial oversight, effective audit arrangements, and ethical decision-making within the organisation”, which owns and manages homes across Cheshire and Merseyside.