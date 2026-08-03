Housing association SNG bucks London housebuilding trends according to latest annual report

The 85,000-home association, which is one of the top five builders of social housing in the UK according to Inside Housing’s 2026 Biggest Builders survey, revealed that its turnover increased 2.9% to £817.6m in 2025-26. Its operating surplus fell, however, from £205.2m to £193m.

This was due to “one-off impairment and pension settlement costs totalling £21.7m”, the report says.

The landlord also reported greater depreciation and financing costs “driven by continued investment in existing homes, building safety, retrofit activity and new housing development”.

On top of the headline figures, the report contained details of the association’s development performance and how it is looking to deliver a C1 regulatory grade. It is currently rated a compliant C2 by the Regulator of Social Housing.