Housing association wins share of £15.6m funding to improve heat networks

Platform Housing Group has secured funding from the latest round of the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES) to improve two of its heat networks.

It will use the cash to undertake an optimisation study at Himbleton House and Denefields Court, two retirement villages in Worcester and Derbyshire respectively.

The latest £15.6m tranche of funding for the HNES will help to improve 94 heat networks for 10,000 residents across England, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said.

Allocations include: £1.2m to improve the older heating system of three 1960s high-rise blocks in Salford; £2.1m to upgrade five heat networks in Solihull, serving 484 residents; and £2.1m for efficiency upgrades on two heat networks in Camden, north London, improving the service for 358 residents.