Housing association wins share of £15.6m funding to improve heat networks

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A housing association is among the successful bidders for £15.6m in government funding to upgrade old and inefficient heat networks.
Platform Housing Group has secured funding from the latest round of the Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES) to improve two of its heat networks.
It will use the cash to undertake an optimisation study at Himbleton House and Denefields Court, two retirement villages in Worcester and Derbyshire respectively.
The latest £15.6m tranche of funding for the HNES will help to improve 94 heat networks for 10,000 residents across England, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said.
Allocations include: £1.2m to improve the older heating system of three 1960s high-rise blocks in Salford; £2.1m to upgrade five heat networks in Solihull, serving 484 residents; and £2.1m for efficiency upgrades on two heat networks in Camden, north London, improving the service for 358 residents.
The funds can be used to replace leaky pipes, insulate pipework to reduce heat loss and replace interface units in homes so residents have better control of their heating.
Meanwhile, officials have allocated an additional £25m to four new build heat network developments under the Green Heat Network Fund.
This includes £13.5m to support construction of the Temple Quarter heat network in Bristol, bringing together three existing heat networks into one integrated system. There are currently 35 buildings connected to the Bristol heat network, supplying enough heat for the equivalent of almost 13,500 homes.
It also includes £8.6m to support the next phase of the King’s Cross heating and cooling network in London, which serves 1,700 homes and 44 buildings.
The funded project will support the transition of the network through a combination of ground and air source heat pumps, electric boilers and heat recovery from the existing cooling system.
Finally, £2.2m was allocated to build a heat network in Atherstone, Warwickshire, taking waste heat from the Baddesley Energy from Waste facility to supply low-carbon heating to 1,700 homes.
Martin McCluskey, minister for energy consumers, said: “The conflict in the Middle East has shown once again why we must get off the fossil fuel rollercoaster and onto clean, homegrown power we control.
“Heat networks will play a crucial role in that shift, lowering bills for whole communities while strengthening our energy security.
“That’s why we’re upgrading old and inefficient systems and investing in modern, low-cost networks fit for the future.”
In January, the government pledged to allocate £195m a year for the Green Heat Network Fund and £15m a year for the HNES to 2029-30 as part of its Warm Homes Plan.
Under the plan, the government hopes to see heat networks meet a fifth of all heating demand by 2050. The plan set out a target to more than double the amount of heat demand met through heat networks in England to 7% by 2035. This is roughly equivalent to 3.75 million flats.
A consultation on the government’s new Heat Network Technical Assurance Scheme (HNTAS) was published alongside the Warm Homes Plan. Heat network operators will have to ensure a minimum level of performance and reliability for heat networks in the UK. This will help residents experiencing poorer outcomes in terms of price and service from older heat networks.
Earlier this year, social landlords told Inside Housing that bringing their communal heating systems up to the new HNTAS standards will lead to challenging financial decisions and could further hamper housebuilding.
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