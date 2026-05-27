Housing body calls for ‘end or pause’ to Northern Ireland’s Right to Buy

The membership body said it is supportive of proposed changes to the policy, which the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is consulting on this month.

But it said the measures, which include banning tenants from buying flats or adapted homes, should go further because nearly 50,000 people are waiting for a social home.

“During a severe and increasingly complex housing crisis in Northern Ireland, the continuation of the scheme in any form is inconsistent with the scale of social housing need and the strategic objectives of the Housing Executive,” the group said in its response to the consultation, which was shared on Tuesday.