Housing body calls for ‘end or pause’ to Northern Ireland’s Right to Buy

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has called for Northern Ireland’s version of the Right to Buy to be shelved so that social housing supply levels can recover.
The membership body said it is supportive of proposed changes to the policy, which the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) is consulting on this month.
But it said the measures, which include banning tenants from buying flats or adapted homes, should go further because nearly 50,000 people are waiting for a social home.
“During a severe and increasingly complex housing crisis in Northern Ireland, the continuation of the scheme in any form is inconsistent with the scale of social housing need and the strategic objectives of the Housing Executive,” the group said in its response to the consultation, which was shared on Tuesday.
“Although these proposed amendments are welcomed as they seek to provide greater protection for social housing stock, CIH does not believe they go far enough,” it said.
“The scheme should instead be ended or paused to allow for the recovery and stabilisation of social housing stock levels.”
Northern Ireland’s House Sales Scheme is similar to England’s Right to Buy policy. It allows eligible tenants of the Housing Executive to buy their social home at a discount.
It has been running for 50 years and has led to nearly 123,000 properties being sold.
But the NIHE is reviewing the scheme after acknowledging that since the early 2000s, homes sold through the policy have not been replaced, as the scheme stopped having responsibility for development, leading to a significant loss of stock.
In the last five years, the authority has sold an average of 360 homes per year through the scheme, meaning it has added 1,280 homes per year against a target of 1,640.
Over the same period, housing need soared by 56%, according to NIHE data, while currently more than two-thirds of applicants for a social home are in housing stress.
The NIHE has proposed removing tenants’ ability to buy flats, which make up around a fifth of its properties, and excluding homes that have had major adaptations.
It is also proposing to double the time in which it can repurchase homes if a former tenant decides to sell, clarify rules so that the housing it buys back is not resold, and remove housing association tenancies from discount calculations.
The full CIH response can be found here.
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