Housing Forum calls on Burnham to introduce developer-funded loan model for first-time buyers

According to the report, figures from Lloyds Banking Group show that a third of potential buyers of new homes are turned away due to lack of deposit or failing affordability tests.

The model is the first of five “cost-free” proposals set out in a new report by THF, entitled Housing Solutions, which sets out ways government could help the sector increase housing supply, address need and improve quality.

Developers could opt out of the scheme. The body said this targeted support would help increase housing delivery.

The model would involve developers contributing around 1.5% of the property value to enable the buyer to have an interest-free loan for the first five years of homeownership, reducing the amount they need to borrow for the mortgage.

The report says the idea for the new model “has no significant cost to government”. It also calls for the income threshold for shared ownership to be increased to £120,000 outside London and £135,000 inside London.

It is currently £80,000 for household incomes outside London and £90,000 inside London, but this has been frozen for a decade.

“This would give access to dual-earning families in particular who are unable to afford to buy a sufficient size of home in the open market,” the report said.

“It would also help social landlords to offer higher shares, making grant go further and increasing housing delivery.”

The report recommends that listening to the voices of people who need housing should be mandated in the planning process as they “often go unheard in debates around housebuilding”.

It also believes that the number of people accommodated in social housing should be recorded, instead of the number of “units”.

“There is a particularly acute shortage of larger social rented homes, leading to severe overcrowding of larger households across much of the country,” it adds.

“MHCLG [the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] should collect and publish data on the number of different-sized homes that are built – including potential numbers rehoused.”

Finally, THF said planning authorities must be both “supported and required” to deliver.

It said: “The speed of the planning system remains a barrier to delivery. Government has recently confirmed plans to let councils set their own planning fees, which has the potential to boost funding.

“However, there is a need for a more comprehensive performance monitoring system to ensure that the extra funding translates into a faster service.”

The body said there is also a need for MHCLG to support councils in tackling delays in the system.