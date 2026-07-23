Housing minister intervenes after council with 27-year-old local plan misses targets

Basildon Borough Council now has until the end of December to present its emerging plan to the government under strict deadlines imposed by Matthew Pennycook in a letter to the leader of the local authority this week.

Local plans are documents adopted by councils that set out how they should determine planning policies and how land in the local area should be used, including for housing development.

Mr Pennycook said he has issued the direction as the policies in Basildon’s current plan are “likely to be significantly out of date” and the lack of a recent strategy leaves the council “vulnerable to piecemeal and speculative development”.

He pointed out that the council is among the worst performing nationally for delivering on its housebuilding targets, has a less than two-year housing land supply and a housing affordability ratio of 9.66 times average household earnings – which is worse than the UK average.

“All of this is unlikely to improve without the prompt adoption of an up-to-date local plan,” Mr Pennycook wrote.