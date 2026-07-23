Housing minister intervenes after council with 27-year-old local plan misses targets

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A council that has not updated its local plan for 27 years is facing intervention from the housing minister after falling five months behind schedule to consult on and submit a new plan.
Basildon Borough Council now has until the end of December to present its emerging plan to the government under strict deadlines imposed by Matthew Pennycook in a letter to the leader of the local authority this week.
Local plans are documents adopted by councils that set out how they should determine planning policies and how land in the local area should be used, including for housing development.
Mr Pennycook said he has issued the direction as the policies in Basildon’s current plan are “likely to be significantly out of date” and the lack of a recent strategy leaves the council “vulnerable to piecemeal and speculative development”.
He pointed out that the council is among the worst performing nationally for delivering on its housebuilding targets, has a less than two-year housing land supply and a housing affordability ratio of 9.66 times average household earnings – which is worse than the UK average.
“All of this is unlikely to improve without the prompt adoption of an up-to-date local plan,” Mr Pennycook wrote.
Explaining his intervention, Mr Pennycook warned that there is a serious risk that the council will be forced to start its plan-making process again if it misses the deadline in December, as this is when the legacy system for England’s council plan-making process will change.
The housing minister was also critical of Basildon Council’s approach to housing targets. He said it is “of serious concern to me” that the local authority said it is opposed to the standard method for calculating these and to progress a plan that fully meets housing need.
“I note and appreciate your wish to protect green spaces in your borough and to ensure that development is supported by appropriate infrastructure and public services,” Mr Pennycook added.
“I would simply point out that getting an up-to-date local plan in place is the most effective means of protecting green spaces and the green belt from speculative development and identifying the infrastructure needed to support growth and how it will be funded and delivered.”
Basildon Council is not alone in having an out-of-date local plan. Less than a third of local authorities in England have a strategy that is in date, and research by Savills showed that 204 councils will have an out-of-date local plan by the end of the year if they do not adopt a new one under the old system.
Mr Pennycook’s letter, however, singled out Basildon as one of just five councils that have never adopted a local plan under the Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004, which overhauled the English and Welsh planning system.
The other four councils in this group have now submitted their emerging plans under this framework for examination, the housing minister added.
Andrew Schrader, cabinet member for planning and infrastructure at Basildon Council, told Inside Housing that the local authority acknowledges the intervention, will work constructively with government departments and agencies, and respond formally in due course.
He said: “The council remains committed to producing an up-to-date local plan that meets the needs of our communities.
“However, there remains concerns about the housing targets being imposed on the borough and the potential impact these could have on Basildon’s green belt and the character of our communities.
“Our priority is to ensure that any future local plan strikes the right balance between delivering the homes people need, protecting our valued green spaces and securing the infrastructure required to support sustainable growth. Those principles will continue to guide the council’s response as we work through the next stages of the process.”
The news comes as Basildon Council faces further intervention from the government. Last week, it was given a ‘best value notice’ by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
This is a formal notification of the department’s concerns and a request that the council takes part in a short non-statutory external assurance review, which will be commissioned by the government.
Among the reasons for the notice was the C4 grade that the council received from the Regulator of Social Housing earlier this year and evidence of governance weaknesses in its report. The notice will be reviewed after 12 months.
In a statement last week, Basildon Council said it welcomes the intervention and cited the C4 grade as evidence of the need to improve its performance. Chief executive Gary Jones said: “It is disappointing to find ourselves in this situation, but we are taking action to address the issues that have been raised.”
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