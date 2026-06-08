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Housing Plus partners with Vistry on former power station development

News08.06.262.30 PM by Grainne Cuffe

Housing Plus Group has partnered with Vistry to deliver 398 affordable homes at former power station Rugeley.

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A masterplan seen from above
The Rugeley Power Station masterplan (picture: Vistry)
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Work is expected to start on the homes in Staffordshire over the coming weeks.

It comes after permission for Vistry’s planning application, which covers 547 homes in total, was granted for the 139-hectare development.

Vistry announced last year that it had purchased the brownfield site for development. 

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Once home to a coal-fired power station that closed in 2016, the site has already undergone demolition and remediation works. 

Overall plans for the development include 2,000 mixed-tenure homes.

Michael Moore, managing director of Vistry North West Midlands, said: “Our partnership with Housing Plus Group to deliver 398 affordable homes is a major step forward for the regeneration of the former Rugeley Power Station site. 

“Alongside securing planning permission for the first phase, it means we can now move ahead with confidence and begin creating a high-quality new community for Rugeley.”

Mr Moore added: “Like many areas of the UK, the town has a severe shortage of housing, and this development will help address that need by delivering affordable and social rent homes, as well as PRS [private rented sector] and open market homes, at pace.”

David Hall, executive director of investment and growth at Housing Plus, said: “Delivering almost 400 new affordable homes marks a key moment in our partnership with Vistry and in the delivery of our development programme as we continue to create places people are proud to call home. 

“This exciting strategic site is a key element of growing our provision of high-quality affordable homes.

“As a place-based leader, we are committed to delivering for our customers and communities in Staffordshire.”

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DevelopmentHouse builderHousing Association/RPWest Midlands
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