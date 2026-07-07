Housing secretary promises guidance on housing quality and more power for social tenants

Mr Reed made the speech at the third annual Lloyds Social Housing Forum, which saw the bank announce a £500m affordable housing boost for small and specialist providers.

He said the reformed legal right will increase opportunities for residents to take on the running of their homes if social landlords do not improve their services.

Steve Reed confirmed the government will open a consultation on how housing association tenants can benefit from the Right to Manage, which currently applies only to leaseholders and people living in council-managed homes.

Mr Reed told sector leaders: “We are listening carefully to the sector’s feedback about deliverability and later this year we will publish guidance on quality regulations.

“My ambition for the future of social housing is that residents should have more control over their homes and the estates where they live.

“I’m listening to landlords about the best way we can work together... but given that people like me who are lucky enough to own their own home can choose who does the repairs and the quality that work is done to, I don’t see why that same dignity should not be extended to social housing tenants too.

“Our new Right to Manage will give residents more opportunity to take over how their homes are managed if their social landlord fails to improve substandard services.

“That’s in addition to our Social Housing Innovation Fund, which has funded 20 projects so far, working to give tenants a bigger say.

“I want to see housing association tenants benefit from this too, so we are opening a consultation to listen to ideas on how best to make that happen.”