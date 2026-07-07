Housing secretary promises guidance on housing quality and more power for social tenants

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The housing secretary has said he wants social tenants to have more power over their homes and revealed that the government will publish guidance on housing quality regulations later this year.
Steve Reed confirmed the government will open a consultation on how housing association tenants can benefit from the Right to Manage, which currently applies only to leaseholders and people living in council-managed homes.
He said the reformed legal right will increase opportunities for residents to take on the running of their homes if social landlords do not improve their services.
Mr Reed made the speech at the third annual Lloyds Social Housing Forum, which saw the bank announce a £500m affordable housing boost for small and specialist providers.
Mr Reed told sector leaders: “We are listening carefully to the sector’s feedback about deliverability and later this year we will publish guidance on quality regulations.
“My ambition for the future of social housing is that residents should have more control over their homes and the estates where they live.
“I’m listening to landlords about the best way we can work together... but given that people like me who are lucky enough to own their own home can choose who does the repairs and the quality that work is done to, I don’t see why that same dignity should not be extended to social housing tenants too.
“Our new Right to Manage will give residents more opportunity to take over how their homes are managed if their social landlord fails to improve substandard services.
“That’s in addition to our Social Housing Innovation Fund, which has funded 20 projects so far, working to give tenants a bigger say.
“I want to see housing association tenants benefit from this too, so we are opening a consultation to listen to ideas on how best to make that happen.”
It comes a month after Mr Reed first announced the government would explore extending the Right to Manage to housing association tenants.
The legal right dates back to 1994 and allows residents of council-owned homes and some leaseholders of flats to take over the running of their homes, including repairs, caretaking and rent collection, through setting up a Tenant Management Organisation (TMO).
This can be done without the landlord’s agreement, whereas housing associations tenants only have the right to set up a voluntary TMO with their housing provider’s permission.
The government pledged to review TMOs in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report, and the probe was carried out earlier this year following a call for evidence.
On 16 June, Mr Reed told parliament that following the review, the government would be bringing in a raft of reforms to the policy, including better oversight of the system and stronger enforcement action if homes are mismanaged and residents’ safety is at risk.
“We want social landlords to do more to support tenants to take up Right to Manage, in line with existing regulatory requirements,” he added.
The National Housing Federation, which is part of a steering group on the review, has said it supports the principle of extending the right to housing association tenants and will push for the government to provide the “support and infrastructure needed” so TMOs can run successfully.
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