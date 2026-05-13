Housing starts rise sharply in London as GLA agrees delivery extension under Affordable Homes Programme

As starts are still lagging behind target, the GLA and the government have agreed to an extension of up to six months for starts on site in the 2021-2026 Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).

New figures released yesterday showed that in 2025-26 there were 9,366 affordable housing starts on site under GLA programmes, up from 3,991 in the previous year.

Total affordable completions saw a 6% year-on-year drop, down to 10,892.

Social rent homes made up the majority of total affordable starts, and the number rose to 7,074, up 143% on 2024-25.

Separate figures on council homes delivered by GLA programmes revealed that starts on site almost tripled in the last financial year, rising to a total of 3,865.