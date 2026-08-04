Hyde gets Gateway 2 approval for 100% affordable scheme in London

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Hyde Group has received Gateway 2 approval for a 100% affordable housing scheme in Greenwich.
The planned development at Eastmoor Street, the landlord’s first at Charlton Riverside in south-east London, includes 182 affordable homes. Two-thirds of these will be for social rent and one third targeted at first-time buyers.
Overall, the wider Hyde-led development is expected to deliver 1,200 homes.
The Building Safety Regulator’s (BSR) Gateway 2 checkpoint has been beset by delays. However, in March the BSR announced it had nearly cleared the backlog of complex legacy cases.
In May the body confirmed that it had approved more that 12,000 housing units via its Gateway 2 process in the 12 weeks prior, with an approval rate of 71%.
The regulator said its new building control application data showed positive improvements in the number of approvals for new build and remediation cases, as well as “significantly faster decision times”.
Hyde said it worked closely with its contractor, Formation Design and Build, to successfully navigate the Gateway 2 application process.
Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde, said: “This approval is a testament to the dedication, expertise and collaborative spirit of everyone involved in this project.
“It sets the standard for how we’ll deliver safe, well-designed homes in the future, and highlights our commitment to building safety excellence and delivering homes our customers can enjoy for years to come.”
Submission required meticulous co-ordination across architecture, structural engineering, fire safety and construction, the landlord said.
Mr Hulme added: “As well as delivering much-needed affordable homes, Eastmoor Street has strategic significance.
“It’s our first residential development within the Charlton Riverside opportunity area, where we have consent to deliver about 1,200 homes. There’ll also be new public spaces, community and commercial uses, and improved access to the riverfront and Thames Path.”
Tom Creswell, cabinet member for planning and development at the Royal Borough of Greenwich, said: “This is another important step forward in the transformation of Charlton Riverside and in delivering the affordable homes our borough needs.”
Sean O’Brien, chief executive of Formation Design and Build, said: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Hyde, as we move into the construction phase and deliver much-needed affordable homes in Greenwich.”
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