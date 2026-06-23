Alongside this are blockages in the system – 28% (2,773) of people are waiting to move on from their homelessness accommodation into more secure housing and over half of these (1,538) have been waiting for six months or longer.

The two main barriers to moving on are a lack of available social housing and a lack of private rent homes at Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rate.

The research also found a rise in people with jobs seeking homelessness support, with over a third of day services and 23% of accommodation providers supporting more employed people in 2025.

Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said that if government is “serious” about ending homelessness, “then no one should be leaving the care system, a hospital or prison without a home to go to”.

He said: “The continued growth in the number of people leaving public institutions into homelessness is sobering – a true sign that opportunities to prevent homelessness are routinely missed and that vulnerable people are being failed by the systems intended to support them.

“This latest insight lays bare the true scale of the task for the government, its agencies and stakeholders.

“Prevention is critical, and cross-government and cross-sector responsibility and collaboration is vital to [bringing] about a meaningful reduction in homelessness.

“The government’s commitments in the National Plan to End Homelessness are welcome, but we must have genuine, cross-government accountability, including from the Home Office, whose specific commitments are weak.”

In November 2025, the government announced that the Treasury would do a review of value for money in homelessness spending across departments.

Mr Henderson said this is a “golden opportunity” to deliver “transformational change” to the way the homelessness system is funded to “ensure sustainable, long-term support rooted in prevention”.

“And of course, it will be critical that essential support services are fully resourced so that they can continue to provide the lifeline that thousands of people need to end their homelessness for good,” he added.