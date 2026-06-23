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Around a quarter of homelessness accommodation providers saw an increase in care and prison leavers needing support last year, according to new research by Homeless Link.
The Support to end homelessness report, which covers 2025, found that 24% of providers supported more care leavers and 27% supported more prison leavers, while 45% of providers and almost three-quarters of day services saw an increase in the number of refugees accessing their services.
The national membership body said the increasing requirement for homelessness services to step in and provide support for people leaving public institutions is set against a “shrinking and overstretched” sector, which has seen a 46% decline in accommodation projects since the research series began.
It said the growing numbers highlight the “urgent and widely acknowledged” need for improvements in prevention and cross-sector collaboration.
The research has been produced annually since 2008 and provides evidence about supply, demand and trends within the single homeless sector to inform policy and practice.
Both day centres and accommodation providers reported seeing substantial increases in refugees accessing their services – 72% and 45% respectively.
Nearly two-thirds of day centres reported seeing an increase in the numbers of people presenting after being evicted from asylum accommodation.
Homeless Link said the targets in the new cross-government National Plan to End Homelessness to reduce homelessness among prisons, care and hospital leavers is “welcome”.
It said the reduction will help to “break both a cause and symptom of homelessness” and “hopefully reduce pressure” on front-facing services.
The research found that 179 projects had to refuse access at some point in the past year. The most common primary reason for this was lack of bed spaces, while 71% of providers say increased financial pressures will negatively impact on service delivery.
Nearly half said the pressures risk service closures.
Alongside this are blockages in the system – 28% (2,773) of people are waiting to move on from their homelessness accommodation into more secure housing and over half of these (1,538) have been waiting for six months or longer.
The two main barriers to moving on are a lack of available social housing and a lack of private rent homes at Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rate.
The research also found a rise in people with jobs seeking homelessness support, with over a third of day services and 23% of accommodation providers supporting more employed people in 2025.
Rick Henderson, chief executive of Homeless Link, said that if government is “serious” about ending homelessness, “then no one should be leaving the care system, a hospital or prison without a home to go to”.
He said: “The continued growth in the number of people leaving public institutions into homelessness is sobering – a true sign that opportunities to prevent homelessness are routinely missed and that vulnerable people are being failed by the systems intended to support them.
“This latest insight lays bare the true scale of the task for the government, its agencies and stakeholders.
“Prevention is critical, and cross-government and cross-sector responsibility and collaboration is vital to [bringing] about a meaningful reduction in homelessness.
“The government’s commitments in the National Plan to End Homelessness are welcome, but we must have genuine, cross-government accountability, including from the Home Office, whose specific commitments are weak.”
In November 2025, the government announced that the Treasury would do a review of value for money in homelessness spending across departments.
Mr Henderson said this is a “golden opportunity” to deliver “transformational change” to the way the homelessness system is funded to “ensure sustainable, long-term support rooted in prevention”.
“And of course, it will be critical that essential support services are fully resourced so that they can continue to provide the lifeline that thousands of people need to end their homelessness for good,” he added.
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