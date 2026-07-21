Increase in surplus at Clarion enables ‘record’ investment in new and existing homes

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Clarion’s operating surplus was up by a quarter to £289m last year, driven partly by a £31m increase in surplus from disposals.
In its annual accounts for 2025-26, published yesterday, the G15 landlord said its stronger operating performance enabled “record investment in new and existing homes”.
Spending on new homes and regeneration was up 50% on the previous year, to £631m, which was partly down to the unblocking of delays at the Building Safety Regulator and with planning approvals.
Clarion completed 1,466 new homes in 2025-26, which was below its target of 1,810 and down from the 1,727 homes delivered in the previous financial year. This put Clarion at seventh place on Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders list, down from fourth in 2025.
Its future homes pipeline increased to 22,800, up from 20,173 at the same point last year, and the report said Clarion is committed to delivering more than 3,000 homes per year in the future.
“The scale of our development programme continues to be reviewed annually and had previously been adjusted to reflect slower growth in response to ongoing economic uncertainty and programme delays, helping to mitigate sales risk and manage funding requirements,” the report said.
The 125,000-home landlord invested £161m in its existing stock, up 31% on the previous year, and its revenue maintenance spend was £292m.
Clarion’s turnover was down slightly, from £1.09bn to £1.05bn, while its net surplus rose 80% to £148m and its operating margin increased by seven percentage points to 28%.
The surplus generated from social housing property disposals rose by £31m to £74m, which reflected Clarion’s “continued property rationalisation programme”.
This saw 1,037 units transferred to other social landlords, up from 744 properties in 2024-25, along with shared ownership staircasing and some open market disposals of void properties.
Clarion said this strong underlying performance enabled the group to “absorb exceptional impairments and provisions related to the challenging development market and still deliver an increased net surplus”.
The report revealed a decrease in impairment costs overall, but Clarion still recognised a further £13m of impairments on schemes with “historical contractor failure” while the landlord continues to “provide significant amounts for the cost of building safety and remediation works”.
Clarion’s joint venture partnerships with other developers contributed a £10m net loss to the group, according to the report, resulting from a £9m loan write-off charge that reflected “challenging market conditions”.
Despite this, Clarion said it believes “joint venture partnerships still have an important part to play in delivering our future development ambitions”.
The report also said Clarion has completed external wall system appraisals for all buildings over 11 metres during 2025-26, which is “well ahead” of the government’s 2027 deadline.
Clarion’s committed facilities at the end of the financial year stood at £5.55bn, down from £5.77bn at the same point last year.
Its gearing reduced slightly to 49.7% and is within the group’s target range. Clarion said this reflects an increase in development investment.
“Our relatively lower position in the G15 rankings demonstrates our ongoing willingness to use our financial capacity to deliver new homes over an extended period,” the report said.
Clare Miller, Clarion’s chief executive, said: “This has been a strong year for Clarion. Our improved operating surplus has allowed us to invest at record levels in both new and existing homes, delivering for residents today while building for the future.
“We published our Five New Giants of Opportunity report this year, setting out a long-term vision for what social housing must do to address the defining challenges facing our residents and communities, and that thinking now sits behind a refreshed set of strategies for our people, our residents, our homes and our business.”
Mark Hattersley, the group’s chief financial officer, said the financial results “demonstrate the underlying strength of Clarion’s business model”.
He continued: “The development market remains difficult, and that has affected the number of new homes we were able to complete this year.
“Despite that, we are proud to have delivered 1,466 new homes and to hold a pipeline of more than 22,800 homes for the future.
“None of this would be possible without our colleagues, whose work delivering repairs, supporting residents and managing our homes underpins everything achieved in these results. I would also like to thank our residents for the trust they continue to place in us as their landlord.”
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