Increase in surplus at Clarion enables ‘record’ investment in new and existing homes

The report revealed a decrease in impairment costs overall, but Clarion still recognised a further £13m of impairments on schemes with “historical contractor failure” while the landlord continues to “provide significant amounts for the cost of building safety and remediation works”.

Clarion’s joint venture partnerships with other developers contributed a £10m net loss to the group, according to the report, resulting from a £9m loan write-off charge that reflected “challenging market conditions”.

Despite this, Clarion said it believes “joint venture partnerships still have an important part to play in delivering our future development ambitions”.

The report also said Clarion has completed external wall system appraisals for all buildings over 11 metres during 2025-26, which is “well ahead” of the government’s 2027 deadline.

Clarion’s committed facilities at the end of the financial year stood at £5.55bn, down from £5.77bn at the same point last year.

Its gearing reduced slightly to 49.7% and is within the group’s target range. Clarion said this reflects an increase in development investment.

“Our relatively lower position in the G15 rankings demonstrates our ongoing willingness to use our financial capacity to deliver new homes over an extended period,” the report said.

Clare Miller, Clarion’s chief executive, said: “This has been a strong year for Clarion. Our improved operating surplus has allowed us to invest at record levels in both new and existing homes, delivering for residents today while building for the future.

“We published our Five New Giants of Opportunity report this year, setting out a long-term vision for what social housing must do to address the defining challenges facing our residents and communities, and that thinking now sits behind a refreshed set of strategies for our people, our residents, our homes and our business.”

Mark Hattersley, the group’s chief financial officer, said the financial results “demonstrate the underlying strength of Clarion’s business model”.

He continued: “The development market remains difficult, and that has affected the number of new homes we were able to complete this year.

“Despite that, we are proud to have delivered 1,466 new homes and to hold a pipeline of more than 22,800 homes for the future.

“None of this would be possible without our colleagues, whose work delivering repairs, supporting residents and managing our homes underpins everything achieved in these results. I would also like to thank our residents for the trust they continue to place in us as their landlord.”