Infrastructure watchdog downgrades confidence in cladding remediation programme due to ‘risks to pace and affordability’

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The National Infrastructure and Service Transformation Authority (NISTA) has downgraded confidence in the government’s flagship remediation programme from amber to red, due to “risks to pace and affordability”.
Concern with the Remediation Acceleration Plan was red-flagged by NISTA as part of the publication of its Major Projects Annual Report for 2025-26.
On the downgrade, NISTA said: “This reflects risks to pace and affordability which are constraining delivery against planned timelines, including higher-than-anticipated social housing volumes, Building Safety Regulator (BSR) constraints impacting progression of works, the need to accelerate delivery through developers and anticipated construction cost inflation.”
As a result, the report described delivering the 2025 Full Business Case assumptions as “challenging”.
As of March 2026, 4,322 buildings over 11 metres have been identified with unsafe cladding, representing an estimated 50-76% of all buildings that will require remediation as part of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s remediation programmes.
For the 4,322 buildings identified with unsafe cladding, remediation has started on 2,399, including 1,531 that have been completed and 868 now on site. A further 1,923 buildings are in the programme but have not yet started on site.
The latest figures for social housing blocks show the number with unsafe cladding that are not due to be remediated for at least a decade has increased by 18% in the past three months.
The annual report pointed to the “targeted action” that is underway, including attempts to speed up the Gateway 2 process, as well as “strengthening delivery planning with social sector partners and working with developers to improve pace”.
In May, the BSR revealed it had approved more than 12,000 housing units via its Gateway 2 process in the previous 12 weeks, with an approval rate of 71%, a significant increase on previous quarters as it has worked to speed up decision times.
In its assessment, NISTA also believes “developer cost recovery activity is progressing” ahead of the launch of the Building Safety Levy in October this year.
The levy, which aims to raise £3.4bn over a decade to fix building safety defects on mid-rise blocks of flats, was delayed by a year after house builders said it would threaten the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes.
Becky Wood, chief executive of NISTA, said: “Delivering some of the government’s most ambitious and complex programmes is never easy, so it is expected that projects will face different challenges and perform differently at various stages of delivery.
“These assessments should not be seen as a definitive judgement on whether a project will ultimately succeed or fail. Instead, they provide an early warning, helping us identify risks sooner, understand where pressures are emerging, and work with departments to address issues before they become more serious.
“By making better use of performance data, strengthening independent assurance and providing access to expert advice, NISTA can help ensure that project teams receive the right support at the right time – improving the likelihood that major government programmes are delivered successfully for the public.”
The report from NISTA comes after the BSR confirmed this week it is changing how it issues compliance certificates for high-risk buildings after two-thirds of applications were refused.
Prior to that, the government announced it will make new funding available to remove cladding from the highest-risk buildings under 11 metres high.
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