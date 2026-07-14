Infrastructure watchdog downgrades confidence in cladding remediation programme due to ‘risks to pace and affordability’

In its assessment, NISTA also believes “developer cost recovery activity is progressing” ahead of the launch of the Building Safety Levy in October this year.

The levy, which aims to raise £3.4bn over a decade to fix building safety defects on mid-rise blocks of flats, was delayed by a year after house builders said it would threaten the government’s target of 1.5 million new homes.

Becky Wood, chief executive of NISTA, said: “Delivering some of the government’s most ambitious and complex programmes is never easy, so it is expected that projects will face different challenges and perform differently at various stages of delivery.

“These assessments should not be seen as a definitive judgement on whether a project will ultimately succeed or fail. Instead, they provide an early warning, helping us identify risks sooner, understand where pressures are emerging, and work with departments to address issues before they become more serious.

“By making better use of performance data, strengthening independent assurance and providing access to expert advice, NISTA can help ensure that project teams receive the right support at the right time – improving the likelihood that major government programmes are delivered successfully for the public.”

The report from NISTA comes after the BSR confirmed this week it is changing how it issues compliance certificates for high-risk buildings after two-thirds of applications were refused.

Prior to that, the government announced it will make new funding available to remove cladding from the highest-risk buildings under 11 metres high.