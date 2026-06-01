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Chime Housing, a newly merged Hertfordshire landlord, has appointed an interim chair following the death of its chair designate.
Rachel Hatfield will take on the role temporarily at the new 13,500-home housing association as it seeks a permanent leader for its board.
Her appointment comes after the chair designate of the new landlord, Hattie Llewelyn-Davies, died last month.
Ms Hatfield, a former international finance and corporate lawyer and academic, has spent five years on the board of Thrive Homes as a non-executive director.
Chime Housing was formed as Thrive Homes transferred its engagements into Watford Community Housing Trust (WCHT).
Thrive Homes’ funding vehicle also confirmed senior appointments today, all with previous experience in high-level roles at the two landlords.
Rich Hanrahan has been appointed chair and Robert Abraham and Greg Whelan are now directors at Thrive Homes Finance PLC.
Thrive Home and WCHT confirmed in March that they would be joining forces, after first revealing they were in merger talks last autumn.
WCHT also revealed in March it had secured a £100m refinancing deal from lender Santander, which included £50m of new funding.
Paul Richmond, chief executive of Thrive Homes and chief executive designate, has said the new group will invest more in repairs, improve the customer experience for residents and build more affordable homes.
Thrive Homes currently has G1/V2 grades with the Regulator of Social Housing. WCHT has top C1/V1/G1 grades across the board.
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