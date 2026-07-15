Interim housing ombudsman appointed as government withdraws recruitment campaign to explore ‘wider field’ of candidates

This news emerged in an evidence session of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee on 14 July, during which housing secretary Steve Reed was questioned on the progress of the appointment process.

Florence Eshalomi, Labour MP and HCLG Committee chair, suggested the government has failed to find a suitable candidate after months of recruitment.

She said there was supposed to be a pre-scrutiny hearing to question the government’s preferred candidate that same day, according to a timeline set out in January.

“The government seems to not be able to find the candidate to take on this really important role,” Ms Eshalomi said.

In January, Inside Housing revealed Mr Blakeway would be stepping down from his position in July, having completed his second term after taking up the role in 2019.

Ms Eshalomi said the appointment process for his replacement started in June 2025, and that another recruitment campaign began on 15 January this year.