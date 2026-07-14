Islington Council to invest £390m in homes two months after non-compliant consumer grade by RSH

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Islington Council is to invest more than £390m in upgrading thousands of homes after the English regulator found “serious failings” in its delivery of safety and quality standards.
The five-year programme will fund improvements to heating systems, kitchens and bathrooms across the authority’s housing stock.
The announcement comes two months after the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) handed Islington a non-compliant C3 consumer grade.
It found that most of the council’s homes had not been surveyed for more than a decade and said the authority could not provide assurance that they met the Decent Homes Standard.
The RSH also identified limited assurance over the accuracy of health and safety data and more than 1,000 overdue lift remedial actions, although the council said these did not pose critical safety risks.
Islington has replaced an average of around 2,060 boilers a year over the past three financial years. In 2025, it replaced 2,181 boilers and invested more than £8m in heating systems.
Between April 2025 and March 2026, it also replaced 129 kitchens and 243 bathrooms, backed by £5.17m of investment.
Jason Jackson, Islington Council’s executive member for homes and neighbourhoods, said: “We are determined to deliver the high-quality homes our residents deserve, and this major investment is all about making it happen.
“By investing £390m over the next five years, we’re transforming council homes across Islington – making homes warmer, safer and fit for the future.”
The council has faced repeated scrutiny over its housing services in the last few years. A special Housing Ombudsman investigation in 2023 upheld complaints in all 30 cases it examined and found severe maladministration in 14.
The watchdog identified “inertia”, poor record-keeping, a “consistent failure to communicate”, and delays in dealing with leaks, damp and mould and repairs. Islington was ordered to pay more than £66,000 in compensation to affected residents and review its housing management practices.
At the time of this report the council said: “Our tenants and leaseholders deserve a high-quality service, and we deeply regret that we haven’t always delivered this in the past.
“In June 2022, we set up a Housing Improvement Board to raise standards and respond to new regulatory requirements. We will build on this and deliver the ombudsman’s recommendations through an expanded improvement plan.”
The last RSH judgement found that most of the council’s stock condition information was more than a decade old, while only around 13% of homes had been covered by a new survey programme. This new work is not expected to be completed until the end of 2028.
Inside Housing’s Asset Management newsletter brings you comprehensive in-depth news, comment, insight and analysis of how affordable housing providers are managing their homes.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Taking place on 23 September at 200 Aldersgate in London, this year’s conference brings together tenant engagement, housing management and resident experience professionals to explore how organisations are strengthening relationships with residents through innovative engagement, inclusive decision-making and practical strategies for today’s regulatory landscape.
Gain actionable insights from sector leaders on building trust, increasing participation and demonstrating the impact of resident engagement. Leave with practical ideas, proven approaches and valuable peer connections to help create tenant engagement programmes that deliver lasting results.
Related stories