Labour losing votes as ‘direct consequence’ of housing policy, London Assembly member says

Labour is losing support from voters as a “direct consequence” of its lack of a clear plan to make housing more affordable, a London Assembly member from the party has said.
Speaking on a panel at the Fabian Society’s Housing Summit yesterday, Sem Moema, the London Assembly member for North East London, said her constituency has gone “from being the safest GLA [Greater London Authority] seat to being probably one of the least safe”.
“That is a direct consequence of us as a Labour Party not being able to turn around to people and speak really firmly and clearly about how we are going to reduce or control their housing costs,” she continued.
She said the party could not reassure private and social renters, or leaseholders, that they would be able to find alternative housing, and would not be forced out of the city due to its lack of homes.
Ms Moema said concern over losing support is why she will continue to raise rent control in discussions around housing policy despite this being somewhat controversial.
“It is a difficult question,” she admitted. “But the upshot of it is that in places outside London, people have the same concerns, and they vote Reform.
“Within London, people have the same concerns, and they vote Green. The key thing [is] that they’re voting against us, because we need to have clear, practical solutions that are going to speak to people now and not in 40 years’ time.”
In 2024, Labour won its lowest share of the vote in Ms Moema’s seat since the 2008 mayoral elections – 28.8%, around 14 percentage points below its highest vote share of 44.5% in 2016.
In May’s council elections this year, the picture was bleaker. The party lost its majorities in 10 local authorities in the capital, and two of its mayoralties, in Hackney and Lewisham.
Analysis by YouGov revealed most of those who abandoned Labour for another party in this round of elections moved to the Greens.
Zoë Garbett, who triumphed in Hackney for Zack Polanski’s party, made housing central to her campaign and told Inside Housing before the election that it is the “number one issue” that comes up in council surgeries and on the doorstep.
Plus, the Greens control two of the three councils that are taking the government to court over its cut to affordable housing targets, and run or co-run four of the councils supporting this.
Reform also made some gains from Labour. Polling last year found those considering switching their vote are disproportionately social renters, and a Labour MP has pointed out that these tenants are the ones experiencing the “crisis in repairs” first-hand, as well as wanting more affordable homes to be built for their families.
Ms Moema made the comments on a panel about the future of flats, which make up more than 40% of private and social renters’ homes.
While those speaking stressed the need for flats in cities like London, falling demand for the properties has led to major house builder Taylor Wimpey announcing it will no longer build apartments in the capital, and the issue is hindering social landlords from cross-subsidising social rent schemes.
Palma Oxley, a researcher at the Fabian Society, underlined this point. She told the panel that “fundamentally, there’s less demand for flats [than] there ever really has been”.
The reasons for this include the rising age of first-time buyers – the average age is 35 in London – meaning people want bigger homes where they can raise families. Remote working and Covid have also changed people’s attitudes, Ms Oxley said.
But she added that leasehold is a “major disincentive, for good reason”.
She continued: “Soaring service charges, mismanagement and a lack of access to redress when those things do happen is a very real problem, and it’s definitely put a lot of potential buyers off.
“If we don’t solve those issues, they will continue to persist, and flats will become an increasingly undesirable tenure.”
Ms Moema, who wrote the foreword to a London Assembly report on leasehold last year, highlighted the need for proposals in the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act and the government’s work on commonhold to be put in place.
“Bringing those measures forward so that people are able to have more control over their homes is... game-changing,” she said.
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