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Landlord and university partner on tenant-led and mayor-backed qualification

News19.05.269.45 AM by Stephen Delahunty

Midland Heart and University College Birmingham have partnered with tenant engagement group Tpas to launch a new qualification.

Richard Parker, Baljinder Kang, Joe Reeves and Rosa Wells
L-R: Richard Parker, mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority; Baljinder Kang, executive director of corporate resources at Midland Heart; Joe Reeves, deputy chief executive at Midland Heart; Professor Rosa Wells, deputy vice-chancellor at University College Birmingham

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