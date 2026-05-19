Landlord and university partner on tenant-led and mayor-backed qualification
Midland Heart and University College Birmingham have partnered with tenant engagement group Tpas to launch a new qualification.
L-R: Richard Parker, mayor of the West Midlands Combined Authority; Baljinder Kang, executive director of corporate resources at Midland Heart; Joe Reeves, deputy chief executive at Midland Heart; Professor Rosa Wells, deputy vice-chancellor at University College Birmingham
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