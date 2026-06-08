Landlord buys Section 106 homes planned for golf course in £20m deal

Mosscare St Vincent’s will pay £20m for 122 affordable homes due to be built by Bellway on an old golf course in Stockport #UKhousing

MSV’s homes will be a mix of houses and flats and let at social, affordable and low-cost homeownership tenures.

Stockport Council originally rejected outline plans for a slightly larger housing development on the land, and 1,600 people signed a petition against it, but they were overruled by a planning inspector.

The housing is part of a 244-home scheme, and the affordable split was secured through a Section 106 agreement when permission was granted early last year.

The Manchester-based landlord could buy more homes on the site in future, according to a five-year contract it agreed with the house builder last week.

Charlie Norman, chief executive of MSV, said £49m in total will be spent on the site as a result of the project.

She said: “This is great news for Stockport, bringing an unused and undeveloped site into use for local people.

“We are still in the grip of a housing emergency, where families are crying out for affordable homes.”

Detailed plans for the housing are still to be approved by the council, however, with Ms Norman adding: “We have a well-established partnership with colleagues at [Stockport Council] so I’m really looking forward to seeing the plans presented to council for their consideration.”