Landlord buys Section 106 homes planned for golf course in £20m deal

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV) will pay £20m for 122 affordable homes due to be built by Bellway on an old golf course in Stockport.
The housing is part of a 244-home scheme, and the affordable split was secured through a Section 106 agreement when permission was granted early last year.
Stockport Council originally rejected outline plans for a slightly larger housing development on the land, and 1,600 people signed a petition against it, but they were overruled by a planning inspector.
MSV’s homes will be a mix of houses and flats and let at social, affordable and low-cost homeownership tenures.
The Manchester-based landlord could buy more homes on the site in future, according to a five-year contract it agreed with the house builder last week.
Charlie Norman, chief executive of MSV, said £49m in total will be spent on the site as a result of the project.
She said: “This is great news for Stockport, bringing an unused and undeveloped site into use for local people.
“We are still in the grip of a housing emergency, where families are crying out for affordable homes.”
Detailed plans for the housing are still to be approved by the council, however, with Ms Norman adding: “We have a well-established partnership with colleagues at [Stockport Council] so I’m really looking forward to seeing the plans presented to council for their consideration.”
Mathew McAdam, managing director of Bellway Manchester, said: “We are delighted to reach this agreement with MSV Housing, which will make a significant contribution towards the provision of affordable homes in Stockport and also help to accelerate the delivery of new housing.”
Stockport’s lack of affordable housing was highlighted by the planning inspector in an appeal judgement on the scheme last year.
According to an assessment from 2019, the area has an unmet housing need for 1,572 households, while more recent figures showed it required 1,815 new homes per year.
The inspector recognised that “underpinning these bare statistics is a growing issue of acute housing need” and that the provision of affordable houses in “one of the more expensive areas of the borough would have a significant social value”.
The news comes after major funding packages to help social landlords buy Section 106 homes were released by Homes England and NatWest, while in January the government released an ‘emergency’ plan aimed at increasing the uptake of these properties.
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Development and Finance newsletter, featuring a round-up of business, development and regeneration news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories